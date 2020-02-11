Mövenpick Hotel Colombo - A Quintessential MICE Destination in the Heart of Colombo, Sri Lanka

Business meetings and events today, require vibrant spaces that are appealing and create an environment that fosters creativity and productivity. Keeping in mind these aspects, a favorite of international travelers, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo's MICE facilities offers diverse spacious locations for all types of meetings and cocktail gatherings.

On its third anniversary, Movenpick Hotel Colombo has also introduced a MICE offer for the Indian Corporate Traveller. While booking an event at the international hotel, guests can avail 'Three Months and Three Things' offer. As a part of this, guests will be given a list of items and they will have to choose three services basis their preferences. These could be anything from a surprise gift to access to a game room & similar.

Padmi Fernando, Director of Sales & Marketing, Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, says, "In order to cater to every preference at meetings and gatherings; the hotel has taken personalization a notch higher by offering customized banqueting options with combined flexible F&B options adapting to the preferences of guests. On our third years anniversary, we have specially curated an exciting offer to attract travelers across the globe and make their entire business trip a success story to remember."

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo has garnered a strong reputation as a classic MICE destination, located right in the middle of the cosmopolitan charm and bustle of the Colombo city. The harbour beckons and the heritage that includes legacy architecture is a marvellous mix of colonial buildings with high-rises and swanky shopping malls. Ideal for intimate meetings and conferences, the hotel is located close to prominent MICE venues in the city such as the magnificent newly launched Lotus Tower, which is South Asia's tallest self-supported structure standing tall at 356 m (1,168 ft.).

The hotel has 219 guest rooms featuring two delicately designed ball rooms, the Mont Blanc with 2,153 sq. ft. for social gatherings which accommodates up to 200 guests or 140 guests in conference seating and the Monte Rosa ballroom with a 1,378 sq. ft. space that can accommodate over 80 guests. In addition, the hotel offers 4 meeting rooms and one boardroom. Further, there are an extensive range of facilities for private events, business meetings and seminars. To support in smooth functioning, audio visual and presentation aids can be provided or arranged. With its well-planned infrastructure, all the meeting rooms have easy access to each other. In previous years, Movenpick Colombo has been crowned as 'Leading Business Hotel in Sri Lanka- 2017', 'Leading Meetings & Conference Hotel in Sri Lanka-2019' at the South Asian Travel Awards. Further it has received, 'Sri Lankan's Leading Hotel' 'Best Presidential Suite' at the World Travel Awards in 2017 and 2018.

The outdoor terrace with views of the bustling Colombo is ideal for meeting breaks and networking. Each meeting room is designed in a unique way and is completely different from the other. 'Eiger' is an inspiration hub offering a fun and unique concept in the heart of Colombo. With engaging activities such as brain stations, table tennis, football and relaxing bean bags, it's an ideal space for your interactive meeting. The newest additions, 'Mont Fort' and 'Matterhorn' also offer a unique concept to the guests. Further, the fifth floor is dedicated to banquets, giving guests the privacy required for a close-knit wedding ceremony.

In Food & Beverage offerings, the 5 star property strives to maintain excellent service standards, especially with mouth-watering dishes at all our outlets. We offer Vistas Rooftop bar, the highest bar in Colombo, overlooking the panoramic views of the Indian Ocean creating the best setting for wedding with breath-taking sunrises and sunsets. The Robata Grill takes you on an unassumingly Asian journey, giving you seven flavors of Asia. For delicious breakfast and international buffets, guests can head to AYU, the all-day dining restaurant featuring a range of Western, Indian and mouth-watering Sri Lankan dishes. With these delectable dining outlets, the property showcases Swiss and French culinary heritage spanning over 70 years of culinary experience within Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.

Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is ideally located, standing tall at 24 floors, offering an urban and contemporary touch. It promises to leave no stone unturned to make an event conference a wonderful experience for its guests. With a holistic approach that keeps the body and mind in peak condition, a meeting at Mövenpick keeps every attendee inspired, motivated and engaged.

