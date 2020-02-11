Left Menu
‘Live it Real, Live it Raw’ JBL® Debuts New Brand Film Featuring Rockstar-in-Chief Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Expect fireworks as JBL unveils its new brand film featuring superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh, urging consumers to ‘Live it real and Live it raw’.

Featuring striking visuals and inspiring rap vocals by the superstar and JBL ambassador himself, the film showcases the power of staying original and authentic and daring to take the world head on! It reflects JBL’s ethos of daring the listeners to follow their hearts and to experience the raw and unfiltered sound of music. The slick flick makes a strong case for unwavering self-belief and confidence to conquer all - in Ranveer Singh’s inimitable style.

The campaign with take the philosophy of living raw and real forward across multiple consumer touch points like digital and social media, E-commerce platforms and retail channels. The film will debut on OTT platforms and cinemas in the coming weeks, giving viewers a taste of JBL and Ranveer Singh’s quintessential flair.

Talking about the film, actor and JBL brand ambassador Ranveer Singh said, “Working on the film with the folks at JBL has been an incredible experience. I love the brand’s philosophy of living raw and real as it resonates with my personal life choices. Our youth is all about authenticity and this brand film aims to reinforce the same self-belief. I look forward to working with JBL on some great projects that connect with the spirit of the youth.”

“The new brand film is a true representation of JBL’s uncompromising quality and Ranveer Singh’s indomitable spirit. It is a powerful celebration of the raw potential of our youth and reflects their fearless attitude,” said Vikram Kher, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. JBL has always urged its consumers to dare and reach out for the best and the film brings to life our philosophy with perfection. We are confident that the youth across the country will love the uplifting feel inspired by the message.”

Link to the Film: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkJ_nmIBwn8&feature=youtu.be

Wetransfer: JBL Feat. Ranveer Singh - Download Now (Link valid till Monday, 17th February 2020)

Credits

Creative Agency: Dentsu Slingshot Country Heads: Lucky Saini & Kunal Dubey

Director Brand Solutions: Rohit Machado Art Director: Praveen Sekar

Production house: Walkabout Films Director: Navzar Eranee

Producer: Ananya Dasgupta DOP: Shanker Raman

About JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading audio brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®. HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 33,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Image 1: Live it real and Live it raw, JBL - Ranveer Singh

Image 2: Live it real and Live it raw, JBL - Ranveer Singh

PWR PWR

