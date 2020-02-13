Left Menu
NS Style Salon - India's First Unisex Airport Salon Presents Welcome Offer (25% discount) on all its Services at GVK T1 and T2 Mumbai Airport

NS Style Salon - India's First Unisex Airport Salon Presents Welcome Offer (25% discount) on all its Services at GVK T1 and T2 Mumbai Airport

MUMBAI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Style Salon was launched to provide express beauty and grooming services for both men and women inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at two outlets - one at Terminal 1-C, Departure, Opposite Gate 26, and the second at Terminal 2, Domestic Departure, next to Irish Café.

Many travelers looking for a quick grooming-fix at the airport will now be pleasantly surprised with NS Style Salon offering a wide range of beauty, hair, skin, and nail care for women, along with some customized services for men such as Haircut/Hair Trimming, Hair Styling, Beard Styling, a Luxurious Shaving Experience, and Beard Spa, among other services at both its airport outlets.

Mr. Amyn Manji, Founder, NS Style Salon, says, "The airport outlets will offer time-based service packages - Express Services (within 15 minutes), Deluxe Services (30-45 minutes), and Premium Services (>45 minutes). We have hired the most experienced and internationally trained professionals to help people traveling from Mumbai look their best.

"We understand that many travelers will be concerned about cost, so we are offering services starting at only INR 350 and also as a sweet gesture we will be serving complimentary tea and coffee to our esteemed customers. Adding to the excitement, as part of our Welcome Offer, the salons at the airport will be offering a 25% discount on all our services until 15th May 2020," he added.

NS Style Salon endeavours to create a luxurious salon experience, offering world-class services to their customers. Their precision cutting, nail spa, eyelash, hair, permanent makeup, on-trend glamorous colouring, and fashion-inspired styling techniques are bound to make customers' mind, body, and soul feel pampered. The products used are natural and cruelty-free. The treatments are designed to be nature-friendly and sustainable. NS Style Salon is set to make travelling comfortable and stylish.

For more information, please visit: http://www.nssalons.com/

About NS Style Salon

NS Style Salon, formerly known as Nailspa Experience, started as a nail spa in 2009 and evolved into a unisex style salon by 2017. With a presence in over 12+ premium locations across Mumbai, Cochin and Goa, NS Style Salon has succeeded in becoming the first to open an outlet at the T1 and T2 terminals

List of Services offered are as follows: Nail Enhancement, Eyelash, Manicure & Pedicure, Permanent Make-up, Hair, Beauty, Nail Spa, Beard Spa etc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090082/NS_Style_Salon.jpg

PWR PWR

