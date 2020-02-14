Left Menu
Development News Edition

EV Startup Launches India’s Largest EV Charging Station Network of 470 Charging Stations Using Low Cost “Kirana” Charging Stations at London Conference

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:46 IST
EV Startup Launches India’s Largest EV Charging Station Network of 470 Charging Stations Using Low Cost “Kirana” Charging Stations at London Conference

Bangalore, Karnataka, India & London, United Kingdom: Business Wire India

Bengaluru based EV Startup “FAE Bikes” launched “Kirana Charzer”, a low-cost, smart EV charging station costing just Rs 10,000 focused on enabling small shops and individuals to install their own charging stations and earn additional income. The startup launched the charging station at MOVE 2020 which happened at Excel International Convention Center, London on February 11-12, where the founder of the startup, Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal, was invited as a speaker. Sameer presented the Kirana Charzer when he took the stage on February 12 in front of executives of mobility companies from around the world.

MOVE is the world’s most important mobility event, where disruptive technology and innovation drive much-needed change. MOVE is sponsored by companies such as Shell, Paypal, BP, Toyota Connected, and was attended by mobility giants such as Skoda, Tata Motors, Uber, Volvo, Audi, Google etc.

Kirana Charzer is a compact, zero-maintenance and IoT enabled charging station which they are providing at a subsidized price of Rs 10,000. Kirana Charzer is by far India’s cheapest charging station which allows the owner to earn 100% revenue from EV charging. Existing solutions are very expensive and hence, even after incentives, only governments and big companies are able to install them.

Charzer.com is a new EV Charging platform launched by FAE Bikes. FAE Bikes is a prominent electric scooter startup in India. The startup is started by IITians and NITians who have raised investments from esteemed investors in India, Europe, and the USA. They have also been funded and supported by the Government of Karnataka. During his presentation, Sameer said - “We have been in the EV domain and realized that EVs cannot become mainstream until charging infrastructure is present. There is an urgent need for millions of charging stations in India. We want to do our part in growing the ecosystem and plan to install 1 lakh charging stations in 2020. In the pilot stage, we have received orders for 470 charging stations. We have also partnered with EV Manufacturers Hero Electric and Jitendra EV Tech and will provide free subscription for their users in Charzer app for 60 days.”

Sameer added - “Charging stations are the petrol pumps of the future and we want the common man to benefit from it instead of the select few. Real scale and adoption can only happen if the general public gets involved in setting up the charging infrastructure. We have designed Kirana Charzer keeping these issues in mind.” Kirana Charzer can be installed anywhere including small kirana shops, paan shops, grocery stores, restaurants and homes with standard power supply. Kirana Charzer is compatible with all 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler Electric Vehicles. Kirana Charzer owners will have the freedom of setting their own prices through our app and they will receive 100% of the revenue from their charging stations. People interested in installing Kirana Charzer can find more details on Charzer.com or they can reach on Whatsapp at 8884014175 or email at hello@charzer.com

EV users will be able to locate these charging stations, reserve, pay and operate from the Charzer app. Other Co-Founder, Dheeraj Reddy, who was also present at the event informed that the installations will begin from March and they are installing the first Kirana Charzer at Jaideep Motors in Electronic City Bangalore.

Founders:

1. Dheeraj Reddy (IIT Kharagpur) - Prior to co-founding FAE, he worked as Growth Marketer at Fedo. While in Adstrak, he optimized Mobile App Acquisition and Website Conversion Campaigns on Facebook for a top Online Travel company in India. Managed Media spends in Facebook(1 crore per month). His genius in marketing is validated by the astonishing CAC of Rs 6 per inorganic user that he has achieved. 2. Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal (NIT Raipur) - Sameer is a prominent name in the EV domain. He has also been a keynote speaker and panelist at IIM Bangalore. He has also been part of EV Policy discussions with multiple state governments. Prior to co-founding Fae, he had admissions in XLRI and IIMs which he gave up to work on his own startup. He is the mastermind behind our technology development.

3. Yugraj Shukla (NIT Raipur) - Prior to co-founding Fae, he worked as a Development Lead at Fedo. Yugraj has prior experience in starting up and working at early stage startups. He is adept at creating and leading teams. In the past, he has created a couple of tech-based startups, and successfully exited one of them through acquisition.

About FAE Bikes:

FAE Bikes provides smart electric scooters for last mile deliveries supported with Battery Swapping. With battery swapping facility, they remove the range anxiety and allow riders to use scooters for unlimited kilometers. They are partnered with major names such as Ninjacart, Zomato among other companies. They have raised investments from esteemed investors in India, Europe, and the USA. They have also been funded and supported by the Government of Karnataka. They have been in the EV domain and realized that EVs cannot become mainstream until charging infrastructure is there. ‘There is an urgent need for lakhs of charging stations in India. We want to do our part in growing the ecosystem and plan to install 1 lakh charging stations in 2020’, said Co-Founder Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal.

“We have developed “Kirana Charzer” - a very low-cost, smart EV charging station focused on enabling small shops and individuals to install their own charging stations and earn additional income. Kirana Charzer is our small, compact and IoT enabled charging station which we are providing at a subsidized price of Rs 10,000. Existing solutions are very expensive and hence, even after incentives, only governments and big companies are able to install them. Charging stations are the petrol pumps of the future and we want the common man to benefit from it instead of the select few. Real scale and adoption can only happen if the general public gets involved in setting up the charging infrastructure. We have designed Kirana Charzer keeping these issues in mind. Kirana Charzer can be installed anywhere including small kirana shops, paan shops, grocery stores, restaurants and homes with standard power supply. Kirana Charzer is compatible with all 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler Electric Vehicles. Kirana Charzer owners will have the freedom of setting their own prices through our app and they will receive 100% of the revenue from their charging stations.”

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Founder Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal elaborating the benefits of Kirana Charzer to the audience at Move Conference, London

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pledges $605 mln as city fights to contain spread of virus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged HK4.7 billion 605 million on Friday to the citys Hospital Authority as it grapples to contain the spread of coronavirus.Lam, the former British colonys most unpopular leader since it returned to Chinese c...

SpiceJet shares climb nearly 6 pc after Q3 results

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore for the three months ended December. The scrip climbed 5.79 per cent to close at Rs 89.60 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 1...

DR Congo’s PM launches AfDB-funded drinking water production in Mbuji-Mayi

The Honourable Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sylvestre Ilunga has recently unveiled the rehabilitation and modernization and distribution system of the city of Mbuji-Mayi, Kasai-Oriental.The African Development Bank ha...

Centre's only goal is to speed up pace of development in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the only goal to speed up the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir. The only goal of the Central government is to spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020