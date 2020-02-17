itelligence Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2020for Platform & Technology

- Award Presented at SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting 2020

[HYDERABAD] — [February 17th, 2020]—itelligence today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® APJ Awards for Partner Excellence 2020 for Plat form & Technology. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the APJ region that have made outstanding contributions to driving SAP customers’ digital transformation. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

itelligence India provides transformation consulting and superior business solutions using state of the art SAP software products and technologies. itelligence designs and delivers integrated and seamless end to end solutions, deployed either on cloud or on premise or Hybrid, across various industries, with emphasis on high quality and consistent customer experience. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence’s SAP expertise, proven methodology, iPI and comprehensive industry expertise.

Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director & CEO of itelligence India said, “Besides the local innovation and talent, leveraging the global capabilities and collaboration with other entities of the group to bring the world class solutions to India has been one of the key factors of our success in the region thus far.”

Last year, itelligence India won two SAP APJ Partner Excellence awards, two SAP SMB Innovation Summit awards, and three SAP India Partner Summit awards for its outstanding contribution and achievements.

Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

“Partners play a major role in Asia's digital transformation journey. The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis,” said Ben Corser, SVP, Head of Channels and Partners, SAP APJ. “To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate itelligence as the recipient of the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award for Platform & Technology. We look forward to building on this partnership with itelligence to realize even greater success in 2020, and help our customers succeed.”

itelligence India received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off meetingin Singapore, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

About intelligence: https://itelligencegroup.com/in-en/

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence’s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence’s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer’s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence’s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10.000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated BEUR 1.040 in total revenues.https://itelligencegroup.com

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP under takes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

