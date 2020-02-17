Left Menu
Development News Edition

itelligence Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2020for Platform & Technology

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:24 IST
itelligence Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2020for Platform & Technology

- Award Presented at SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting 2020

[HYDERABAD] — [February 17th, 2020]—itelligence today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® APJ Awards for Partner Excellence 2020 for Plat form & Technology. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the APJ region that have made outstanding contributions to driving SAP customers’ digital transformation. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

itelligence India provides transformation consulting and superior business solutions using state of the art SAP software products and technologies. itelligence designs and delivers integrated and seamless end to end solutions, deployed either on cloud or on premise or Hybrid, across various industries, with emphasis on high quality and consistent customer experience. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence’s SAP expertise, proven methodology, iPI and comprehensive industry expertise.

Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director & CEO of itelligence India said, “Besides the local innovation and talent, leveraging the global capabilities and collaboration with other entities of the group to bring the world class solutions to India has been one of the key factors of our success in the region thus far.”

Last year, itelligence India won two SAP APJ Partner Excellence awards, two SAP SMB Innovation Summit awards, and three SAP India Partner Summit awards for its outstanding contribution and achievements.

Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

“Partners play a major role in Asia's digital transformation journey. The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis,” said Ben Corser, SVP, Head of Channels and Partners, SAP APJ. “To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate itelligence as the recipient of the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award for Platform & Technology. We look forward to building on this partnership with itelligence to realize even greater success in 2020, and help our customers succeed.”

itelligence India received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off meetingin Singapore, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

About intelligence: https://itelligencegroup.com/in-en/

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence’s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence’s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer’s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence’s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10.000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated BEUR 1.040 in total revenues.https://itelligencegroup.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP under takes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

HRD Minister applauds IGNOU for having expertise in launching academic programs

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank addressed the 33rd Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi today. The University conferred more than 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certif...

Young, educated people are going to make a difference, believe Ratna and Naseeruddin Shah

For actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, India is their Valentine. The Shahs, always vocal about their opinions, say they are firm in their belief that the educated young give them hope in troubling times.The couple was speaking a...

Priyanka hails SC's decision on permanent commission to women officers in Army

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hailed the Supreme Courts order on the permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Army. Priyanka also hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of being a...

Rajiv Bansal takes charge as Air India CMD

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal on Monday took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of disinvestment-bound Air India. This is the second time Bansal has taken over the reins of the national carrier. He had served as the CMD for litt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020