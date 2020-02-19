Left Menu
Karadi Tales and Karadi Path shortlisted in three categories at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards

Indian publishing house Karadi Tales and the education firm Karadi Path have been shortlisted for three London Book Fair International Excellence Awards this year.

  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  Updated: 19-02-2020
  Created: 19-02-2020
Karadi Tales and Karadi Path shortlisted in three categories at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards
Karadi Path. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian publishing house Karadi Tales and the education firm Karadi Path have been shortlisted for three London Book Fair International Excellence Awards this year. The awards, which are in their sixth edition, are held by the London Book Fair in partnership with the UK Publishers Association. According to the London Book Fair's press release, the shortlisted publishers and individuals represent "the best publishing ambassadors, innovative publishing, and ground-breaking initiatives in the industry".

Twenty-nine countries are represented in this year's shortlist, and all three shortlists from India are from the Karadi Company. Karadi Tales has been shortlisted for Audiobook Publisher of the Year, the other nominee being Penguin Random House, USA. Karadi Path has been shortlisted in two categories: the Education Initiative Award and the Educational Learning Resources Award.

This is the second consecutive year Karadi Tales has been shortlisted for Audiobook Publisher of the Year. Karadi Path is the only organization that is shortlisted for awards in two categories. "Karadi Tales was born out of a need for high-quality children's audio-books in India. We believe in setting the bar high, be it with music, narration, art or writing, and are thrilled to have been shortlisted for the Audiobook Publisher of the Year Award. When we began 24 years ago with no publishing background, we just wanted to create the kind of books our own children wanted, and it's a wonderful feeling to know that our contribution is continuing to make a difference", said Shobha Viswanath, Co-founder and Publishing Director, Karadi Tales.

"We come from a land with a long history of storytelling. Karadi Tales uses the aural and visual traditions of India to create a powerful storytelling experience for children", added Narayan Parasuram, Co-founder of Karadi Tales. Karadi Path, an education firm Co-founded by CP Viswanath, has been recognised by yet another panel of international experts for its revolutionary approach to English language learning.

"Karadi Path has evolved a natural pedagogy drawing from India's unique experience of multilingualism. The child is made to intuitively predict language with the use of body, space, mime, and music. Over half a million children, including first-generation learners in tribal schools, use this methodology to learn English at a functional level in just 96 hours. To be shortlisted in the Education Initiative category and Educational Learning Resources category by London Book Fair is a validation of over two decades of research and work", he said. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

