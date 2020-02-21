Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus to drag oil below $60 this year, weighing on Gulf exporters – IIF

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:39 IST
Coronavirus to drag oil below $60 this year, weighing on Gulf exporters – IIF
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The coronavirus outbreak may curb demand for oil in China and other Asian countries, depressing oil prices further to as low as $57 a barrel and clouding growth prospects across the Middle East, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.

"Before the coronavirus, we were assuming that oil prices would average $60 a barrel this year, compared to $64 last year," said Garbis Iradian, chief economist for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the finance industry body. "Most likely we'll revise our forecast for the whole year, it could be $58 or $57 depending on developments of coronavirus."

His comments underscored growing concerns about the economic impact of the virus that will dominate the meetings of finance officials from the world's 20 largest economies this weekend in Riyadh. Iradian said the virus outbreak could depress China's growth by 0.5 to 0.7 percentage points. That would have a dramatic impact on crude prices, which on Friday fell to $57.75 a barrel by 1442 GMT, as a rise in new cases fuelled economic uncertainty.

"If the growth rate (for China) is 5% then it has major implications for oil. The Chinese demand for oil could drop by around 400,000 barrels a day, and other Asian countries could lower their demand. Overall the increase in global demand for oil, instead of being 900,000 barrels per day … could be 300,000 to 400,000," he said.

This may impact economic growth in the Middle East, though a direct impact on regional economies, particularly for oil exporters, has so far been contained, he said. A draft communique prepared for the G20 meeting on Feb. 22-23 said financial leaders of the world's largest economies expect a modest pick up in global growth in 2020 and 2021 due to a continuation of "accommodative" financial conditions and signs of easing trade tensions.

But it said the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 2,000 people and crippled the Chinese economy through drastic curbs on travel and commerce, posed a downside risk to the economic outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Libya ceasefire talks going in "right direction" - UN envoy tells Reuters

Ceasefire talks between Libyas warring sides are going in the right direction while hitting hurdles over violations of an arms embargo and a truce declared last month, the United Nations envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame told Reuters on Friday...

Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution on religious freedom

The Mizoram Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a private members resolution asking the Centre to take measures for protection of religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. Opposition Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga,...

UPDATE 1-U.N. says it fears 'bloodbath' in northwest Syria, Russia denies mass displacements

The United Nations warned on Friday that fighting in northwest Syria could end in a bloodbath and called again for a ceasefire, while Moscow denied reports of a mass flight of civilians from a Russian-led Syrian government offensive.Syrian ...

11 pc of world's road accident deaths take place in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that 11 per cent of deaths in the world due to road accidents take place in India alone. He made the comments on Wednesday while addressing the 3rd High-Level Global Conference on Road Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020