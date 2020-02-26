Left Menu
Analyttica TreasureHunt® (ATH) Precision by Analyttica Datalab to be awarded at the 10th annual Aegis Graham Bell Awards

Aegis Graham Bell Awards marking its 10th year, recently announced its finalists for their contribution towards innovation across multiple sectors. Analyttica Datalab's augmented AI/ML platform, Analyttica TreasureHunt®(ATH) Precision bagged a spot among the top 3 in the category of Innovation in Artificial Intelligence.

Analyttica Datalab logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Aegis Graham Bell Awards marking its 10th year, recently announced its finalists for their contribution towards innovation across multiple sectors. Analyttica Datalab's augmented AI/ML platform, Analyttica TreasureHunt®(ATH) Precision bagged a spot among the top 3 in the category of Innovation in Artificial Intelligence. Aegis Graham Bell Award is an initiative of Aegis School of Business and is supported by NITI Aayog, which is a policy think tank of the Government of India. This award is intended to promote innovations in the IT, Telecom, SMAC domain, and Exponential Technologies to provide recognition for outstanding contributions by the innovators.

ATH Precision offers a powerful ecosystem for business integrated analytics. It is an experiential analytics eco-system which fundamentally integrates within any environment (cloud or on-prem) & empowers enterprises to apply data science & ML in a tool-agnostic point n click manner, or via an integrated coding console. The ability to operationalize solutions at scale with a single click enables the maximization of ROI from organizations' data assets at 4X the speed and 100% accuracy. ATH Precision owing to its efficient mechanism of deriving data-based business solutions was also listed among the Top 13 Data Science Products in India. It has also been covered by respected publications like Economic Times, Reuters, Analytics India Magazine, etc.

On becoming the finalist at Aegis Graham Bell Awards, Analyttica Datalab's CEO, Rajeev Baphna commented, "Feels honoured to be part of seven-year journey to make our three-decade worth of analytical experiences come to life by bringing the best of innovation and AI into an ecosystem that enables contextually solving business challenges at scale for organizations across industries through ATH Precision. Thank you, Aegis, for recognition of the same!" "This recognition is a moment of pride for all of us at Analyttica and reinforces the confidence that our customers show on us to deliver on ATH Precision's value proposition to create sustainable business impact through augmented AI," said Satyamoy Chatterjee, EVP, Analyttica Datalab.

"I would personally like to convey my best wishes to Analyttica Datalab for making it to the finalist for 'Innovation in AI'. Their intelligent innovation which is robust enough to build an ecosystem for business based on AI applications is certain to get the market consideration and the much-needed acknowledgment. Congratulations and good luck for the future undertakings," said Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom; Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

