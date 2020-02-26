Left Menu
Frost & Sullivan Awards Carbon Lighthouse for its Data-driven Building Energy Efficiency Solution, CLUES®

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:31 IST
 Based on its recent analysis of the global building energy optimization market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Carbon Lighthouse with the 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award. Its patented, cloud-based building energy analytics engine, Carbon Lighthouse Unified Engineering System (CLUES®), gathers large amounts of building data to deliver deep insights to help reduce a building's energy consumption. The company uniquely adopts a turnkey approach that includes data collection, implementation, and performance management, while its Efficiency-as-a-Service model guarantees energy savings to offer financial, operational and environmental value to building owners and investors. The full report is available for download here.

"The CLUES platform applies statistical and thermodynamic models to real-world building data to obtain a highly accurate energy savings prediction. It uses advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to further improve the accuracy of models based on the data collected," said Shrinivas Tukdeo, Program Manager, Frost & Sullivan. "Unlike standard industry software, CLUES help the company develop customized simulations based on each client's building portfolio."

After an initial assessment using CLUES' insights from 100 million square feet of previous building data, Carbon Lighthouse deploys numerous sensors across a building to measure performance metrics such as airflow temperatures, chilled water flow rates, relative humidity, pressure differences, CO2 levels, occupancy levels, electrical flows, and lighting levels. This data, along with, the data from existing building management systems, interval meter data from utilities, weather data, and sub-meter data, is integrated into the CLUES platform. Significantly, CLUES is both hardware- and software-agnostic with respect to data acquisition.

Carbon Lighthouse's engineering team continuously monitors energy consumption levels in buildings, flags anomalies, and then consults with the building operator to resolve any potential problems. This approach allows it to collect highly granular data, analyze it to extract insights, and then implement energy-saving measures. While competing companies do provide dashboards that offer basic analytics based on all available data collected, they do not possess in-depth modeling for delivering data-driven insights.

"Carbon Lighthouse is honored to be recognized with the Frost & Sullivan 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award," said Brenden Millstein, CEO and co-founder at Carbon Lighthouse. "The data-driven insights that our CLUES AI platform unlocks enable us to deliver profitable climate solutions for building owners portfolio-wide."

"Carbon Lighthouse's mission is to stop climate change by improving the building environment and reducing greenhouse gas emissions," noted Vijay Wilfred, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "In addition to its strong internal expertise and customer service, it places considerable emphasis on leveraging its advisory board. A strong advisory group endows it with significant brand credibility and a platform for unparalleled industry access to building portfolios across sectors and geographies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Carbon Lighthouse

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by making it easy and profitable for building owners to eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. The company's unique approach to Efficiency Production goes deep into buildings to uncover and constantly correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that continues over time. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and retail customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information visit:www.carbonlighthouse.com.

Contact:

Suraya Akbarzad
P: +1 (415) 237-3316
E: suraya@carbonlighthouse.com

