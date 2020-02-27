Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Enter Into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Commercializing Ryaltris™ Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Spray in the US

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:04 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Enter Into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Commercializing Ryaltris™ Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Spray in the US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty S.A., has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) for commercializing its novel nasal spray Ryaltris™ in the US.

The agreement with Hikma is Glenmark's fourth regional licensing deal for Ryaltris™. Glenmark has already signed licensing deals for commercializing Ryaltris™ in China, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Ryaltris™ [olopatadine hydrochloride (665 mcg) and mometasone furoate (25 mcg)], developed by Glenmark, is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the continued development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris™ by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Hikma will be responsible for the commercialization of Ryaltris™ in the US, following approval. Hikma would also have the ability to produce the product utilizing its nasal manufacturing capabilities in Columbus, Ohio. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, regulatory approval and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties from Hikma for Ryaltris™.

"We are happy to partner with Hikma in the US as Ryaltris™ is a perfect strategic fit in their near-term plan to build a branded nasal spray portfolio. This partnership gives us an opportunity to tap into the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. This step is aligned with our vision to make Ryaltris™ the first global brand of Glenmark by launching it in several markets across the globe,"said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

"We are pleased to form this partnership with Glenmark, which builds on our market-leading position in nasal allergy sprays and advances our objective of growing our specialty business in the US," said Brian Hoffmann, President of Hikma Generics. "Hikma is the largest supplier of generic nasal sprays in the US. Adding Ryaltris™ is a significant step forward in expanding our US nasal spray leadership into branded medicines. Importantly, it will allow us to leverage our strong, existing specialty salesforce already calling on doctors with our specialty portfolio, and to potentially leverage our nasal spray manufacturing capabilities in Columbus, Ohio. We look forward to bringing this important new treatment option to millions of US patients."

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com

About Hikma

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,400 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg


Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya university berated for blaming "reckless" rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of recklessness for walking back to campus after a night out.The University of Nairobis security office sent a memo on Monday about robb...

U.N. rights boss seeks advance team access for China trip

United Nations rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on China on Thursday to provide unfettered access for an advance team to prepare her proposed visit, saying it should include a probe into the situation of the Uighur minority.Bachelets sp...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Enter Into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Commercializing Ryaltris™ Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Spray in the US

Eds Disclaimer The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020