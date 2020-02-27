Left Menu
Kenya Power fires 100 employees found guilty over illegal connections

Kenya Power fires 100 employees found guilty over illegal connections
Kenya Power on Thursday said that it had fired 110 employees who were found guilty of aiding fraud, illegal connections, and other crimes, according to media reports.

Speaking on the crackdown on illegal power connections in Tassia, CEO Bernard Ngugi said that the employees were fired for theft of electricity among other crimes.

"Illegal connections do not just threaten the company's revenue but also the lives of beneficiaries and the public at large. We are focused on eliminating these crimes and ensuring all those found culpable face the full force of the law," said Ngugi.

"Most illegal power connections are from an urban area that is especially affecting Nairobi," he added. He was accompanied by director Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

Consumers of illegal power connections are victims of cartels within the system, said Kinoti.

The decision to sack employes comes after the company reported a net earnings drop of 91.98 percent

Ngugi said 630 people have so far been arrested and prosecuted out of which 115 have been convicted.

"Stealing of electricity attracts a fine of Sh1 million. Those who tamper or break electricity meters will be fined Sh50,000," he said.

