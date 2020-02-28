Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria coronavirus patient works as vendor for Lafarge Africa PLC -company statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 23:09 IST
Nigeria coronavirus patient works as vendor for Lafarge Africa PLC -company statement

The Italian man who is Nigeria's first coronavirus case works as a vendor providing services for cement company Lafarge Africa Plc, the company said on Friday.

In an emailed statement, the company said it had identified people who had direct contact with the man and "initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief says window for containment of coronavirus narrowing

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that containment of the global spread of coronavirus was possible but the window of opportunity is narrowing.This not a time for panic it is time to be prepared fully prepared, he tol...

Researchers develop robot for autistic children to learn

Researchers at the University of South California USC have developed a socially assistive robot called Kiwi to help autistic children learn. They built the personalised learning robot and also studied whether the robot could estimate a chil...

INTERVIEW-Montenegro's president accuses Serbia and Russia of undermining independence

Montenegros president accused Serbia and Russia on Friday of using the Serbian Orthodox Church to undermine his countrys pro-Western government as it seeks European Union membership.Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled for over three decades, sai...

LinkedIn is testing Snapchat-like Stories for professionals

LinkedIn may soon introduce Snapchat-like stories on its platform.Pete Davies, head of content products at LinkedIn, wrote in an official blog that Stories offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020