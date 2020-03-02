Left Menu
Development News Edition

ERBITUX® Approved for First-line Use in China in Patients With Recurrent and/or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (R/M SCCHN)

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Darmstadt
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 12:31 IST
ERBITUX® Approved for First-line Use in China in Patients With Recurrent and/or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (R/M SCCHN)

Not intended for UK-based media

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that ERBITUX® (cetuximab) has been granted approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for the first-line treatment of patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN) in combination with platinum-based therapy with fluorouracil. Evidence from the pivotal Phase III CHANGE II study, on which the approval is based, shows the efficacy and safety of the EXTREME regimen (ERBITUX® + cisplatin + 5-FU, followed by ERBITUX® maintenance) vs platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin + 5-FU) alone for first-line treatment in Chinese patients with R/M SCCHN. The data showed that the addition of ERBITUX® to platinum-based chemotherapy improved progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and overall response rate (ORR), confirming the relevance of the EXTREME regimen specifically in this patient population.1

"ERBITUX® in combination with platinum-based therapy is a preferred treatment option for patients with R/M SCCHN globally and the CHANGE II study further demonstrates the benefits it can bring in the first-line setting for patients in China," said Professor Ye Guo, Shanghai East Hospital, Tongji University, China and principal investigator in the CHANGE II study. "The approval of ERBITUX® in a first-line setting marks an important development for Chinese patients, who now have access to a new treatment option."

"ERBITUX® and the EXTREME regimen play an important role in the treatment of patients with R/M SCCHN. We welcome the National Medical Products Administration's decision to make it available to Chinese patients in the first-line setting," said Chris Round, Head of International Operations and Global Core Franchises, Merck, operating in China. "This approval marks a significant step forward in fulfilling our commitment as a global specialty innovator, including bringing medicines to markets with high unmet medical needs."

The approval is based on the CHANGE II study of 243 randomized patients (164 patients in the ERBITUX® + platinum-based chemotherapy arm versus 79 patients in the platinum-based chemotherapy only arm) from China with R/M SCCHN, which found that adding ERBITUX® to platinum-based chemotherapy improved progression-free survival (median 5.5 vs 4.2 months; hazard ratio [HR]=0.57; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.40–0.80), overall survival (median 10.2 vs 8.4 months; HR=0.71; 95% CI: 0.50–0.99) and overall response rate (50% vs 27%) with no new or unexpected safety findings.1

CHANGE II is the first Phase III trial in the Chinese population to prospectively evaluate an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibody in the first-line treatment of patients with R/M SCCHN. The data are consistent with previous international pivotal studies and reaffirm the efficacy of ERBITUX® in combination with platinum-based therapy with fluorouracil for patients with R/M SCCHN.

In 2019, ERBITUX® was made available in China for the first-line treatment of patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI, or in combination with irinotecan in patients who are refractory to irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

About CHANGE II

CHANGE II is a multicenter, randomized, open-label, Phase III trial assessing the efficacy and safety of the EXTREME regimen vs platinum-based therapy for Chinese patients with first-line recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). The trial included 243 patients in China ≥18 years of age with histologically confirmed R/M SCCHN and no prior systemic chemotherapy for R/M disease. The primary objective was to demonstrate superior PFS time per Response Evaluation Criteria on Solid Tumors (RECIST).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu-production based on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is set to feature in South star Mahesh Babus upcoming bi-lingual production, Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh, who has already started shooting for th...

M&M tractor sales up 19 pc in February at 22,561 units

Mahindra Mahindra on Monday reported 19 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 22,561 units in February as compared to 18,978 units in the same month last year Domestic sales grew by 21 per cent at 21,877 units as against 18,105 units...

Karnataka to set up nano technology park, to come out with new S&T policy

The Karnataka government has plans to develop a nano park here and also come out with a new science and technology policy In his inaugural address to the eleventh edition of Bangaluru India Nano 2020, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020