LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Awarded 'Best Cybersecurity Solution' at Asian Private Banker Technology Awards

  • Updated: 03-03-2020 06:30 IST
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced it won Best Cybersecurity Solution at the fifth Asian Private Banker Technology Awards. The award recognized the company for its ability to empower its customers with actionable insights gained within the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®.

The Digital Identity Network® comprises crowdsourced intelligence from approximately 38 billion global transactions per year, including logins, payments and new account creations. This delivers a wealth of cross-industry intelligence that helps organizations digitally authenticate users and prevent fraud.

The Digital Identity Network provides unique insights into users' digital identities even as they move between applications, devices and networks. LexisNexis Risk Solutions customers benefit from a global view of risk, leveraging global rules within bespoke policies customized specifically for client organizations.

Cameron Church, director of Fraud and Identity Management for LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, said, "We are honored to receive this significant award from Asian Private Banker. This win reflects the quality of the Digital Identity Network, which our clients across the world leverage for insights to prevent fraud in real time. It is immensely rewarding for our fraud and identity management solutions to be recognized on this level."

This is the third consecutive year the Asian Private Banker Technology Awards has recognized LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, which previously won for Best Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:
Ken Lam
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
+852 6180 0905
Ken.Lam@lexisnexisrisk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494562/LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

