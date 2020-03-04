Flipping Pages is excited to launch books: The rise of the club of central tendency by Anandjit Goswami and Dhruv: Love story of an alchemist by Karan Verma

New Delhi, March 4th, 2020: Literary community of the Flipping Pages proudly unveiled two brilliant books, The rise of the club of central tendency by Anandjit Goswami and Dhruv: Love story of an alchemist by Karan Verma on 1st March 2020. The whole event was vibrant and witnessed the community on various occasions of the audience interacting with the respected authors. This book launch event took place in the Red Cattle café, located in Noida, Delhi NCR, where many booklovers interacted with the authors and indulged in the activity of asking various questions about their respected books and certain elements of it. The promotional event was a huge success due to the support of the audience and an active indulgence of our beloved authors.

A marketing startup that has helped many other aspiring authors with book promotions and various literary services organized this memorable book launch event. The rise of the central tendency by Anandjit Goswami & Dhruv offers the readers an insight into our society, its benefits and drawbacks in the form of a fictional story. It mainly focuses on a girl, who discovers the elements of our system layer by layer throughout her journey of the uprising. It showcases the depth of our world and every action that affects it one way or the other. The love story of an alchemist is a love story of Dhruv and Emma, where the protagonist is a shining star, who is destined for greatness but is devastated by misfortune and deceit. This book features the journey of two people who dares to dream and rise above.

The successful writer of Pink Gender, Anandjit Goswami expressed himself in a cathartic way, where he shared his technique of dividing the writing process into small bits, so the focus can be equally distributed among all the segments of the books. On the other hand, the outstanding writer of Jack and master, Karan Verma shared the wisdom of judging his creation after its completion. He also talked about the daily routine of a writer and the way he executes his brimming ideas. PWR PWR.

