Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zeus Adds Thinnest, Most Flexible Extruded PTFE Catheter Liner to StreamLiner™ Product Family

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Orangeburg
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:30 IST
Zeus Adds Thinnest, Most Flexible Extruded PTFE Catheter Liner to StreamLiner™ Product Family

 Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, has expanded its StreamLiner™ family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners. Using a proprietary process, Zeus can now extrude liners over-the-wire (OTW) in sizes comparable to film cast tubing, but with greater strength. The new StreamLiner OTW UT, the thinnest extruded liner yet, offers a nominal wall thickness as low as 0.0004" (0.0102 mm) with a tolerance of +/- 0.0002" (0.0051 mm).

By extruding over wire, Zeus has produced the desired combination of wall thickness, flexibility, and strength. Zeus' StreamLiner OTW products allow medical device manufacturers to develop safer, smoother and stronger catheters that can navigate deeper into a patient's vasculature.

With the release of StreamLiner OTW, Zeus offers medical device manufacturers several advantages:

  • A product with a similar wall thickness and the flexibility of film cast PTFE liners but with greater strength.
  • Shorter lead times to speed time-to-market and reduce operational costs. Zeus' in-house wire drawing capabilities increase wire availability, reduce turnaround times and shorten delivery schedules.
  • Simplified production processes. Zeus supplies straight, cut-to-length liners that allow you to take the product from packaging to production and eliminate multiple timely processes.

Specific catheter applications for the StreamLiner OTW family include occlusion balloon catheters, micro catheters, mechanical and aspiration thrombectomy catheters, intermediate catheters, guiding catheters with and without balloons, and support catheters.

COMMENTS

"Zeus continues to lead with its technological innovations in PTFE liners. Using a state-of-the-art process, our new StreamLiner OTW lineup opens the doors to new possibilities for catheter manufacturers. Currently, no other polymer solution provider can supply an extruded PTFE liner with comparable wall thickness, flexibility and strength. Zeus is the only company in the market capable of delivering flexible PTFE liners extruded over wire with the lowest wall thickness." Bob Chaney, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"StreamLiner OTW bridges the gap between film cast liners and free extruded liners by providing extremely thin walls, flexibility, and strength. These features enable more catheter design options, which ultimately translates to better tractability, deliverability and overall performance – all without compromising patient safety." Matt Allen, Senior Product Line Manager, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

QUICK FACTS

  • Zeus has launched StreamLiner OTW, a new product lineup within its StreamLiner™ family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners.
  • StreamLiner OTW uses a proprietary process that extrudes PTFE liners over-the-wire in a range of sizes with comparable wall thickness and flexibility to film cast tubing, but with greater strength.
  • The new product lineup offers nominal wall thicknesses as low as 0.0004".
  • The new liners are provided in discrete straight lengths over silver-plated copper.

RESOURCES

Click here to request free samples.

Zeus Industrial Products: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website; or call toll-free 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790870/Zeus_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdad not confirming Iraq's first coronavirus death

Iraqs Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it was not clear whether a death reported as Iraqs first coronavirus death had in fact been from the new virus.A local health department said earlier on Wednesday that an elderly m...

Border Management Authority Bill passes in Parliament

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has welcomed the passing of the Border Management Authority BMA Bill by the National Assembly, in Parliament, on Monday.The BMA Bill is long overdue. I welcome the passing of the Bill by the Nati...

Indian Navy, Air Force & Army reported 95 suicide cases in 2019: Govt

The Indian Navy, Air Force and Army reported 95 cases of suicide by their personnel in 2019, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, he informed the House that the Navy reported two...

Volkswagen drives in BS VI compliant Polo, Vento in India

Auto maker Volkswagen India on Thursday launched BS VI compliant versions of premium hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento, priced between Rs 5.82 and Rs 13.29 lakh ex-showroom. The company has introduced the models with new range of pet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020