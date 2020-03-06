Prince to Increase Price of Tecmangam® in North America

Effective immediately on a shipment basis, Prince International Corporation is increasing the price of its Tecmangam® MnSO4 by $60/MT. These price increases are incremental to any previous increases and apply to all North American customers.

Prince is the globally leading supplier of Manganese specialties and continues to invest in these businesses and assets to support our customers' needs.

Contact: Dalton Isham, (832) 583-7214, disham@princecorp.com

