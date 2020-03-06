Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (2nd

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:40 IST
Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (2nd

Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill amid noisy protests. The bill seeks to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) so that successful bidders of insolvent companies are ring-fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of the companies concerned.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought the cooperation of the members to pass the Bill in the House. The Bill was declared passed by Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, amidst continuous protests by Congress members, who have been demanding a discussion on the riots in Delhi.

The amendments in the law seek to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process, wherein successful bidders will be ring-fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of companies concerned. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which came into force in 2016, has already been amended thrice.

The latest changes pertain to various sections as well as introduction of a new section..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Govt doubles number of LPG connections, Pradhan says at workshop on PMUY

Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana PMUY has been one of the biggest achievements towards women empowerment in independent India. Speaking at a workshop here today ...

Amid coronavirus scare, govt asks people to avoid mass gathering

The Union Health Ministry has asked people to avoid mass gathering till coronavirus spread is contained. The ministry also asked all state governments to guide the organisers on precautions if any mass gathering is organised. The number of ...

Zimbabwean artist's dynamic stone sculptures find global acclaim

When Dominic Benhura started creating traditional Zimbabwean stone sculptures as a teenager four decades ago, he never imagined that art would bring him fame or fortune.Born to a peasant family in 1968 in Murewa, 90 kilometres northeast of ...

Coronavirus effect: Parliament to enforce restriction on movement of visitors from March 11

By Pragya Kaushika In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, movement of visitors and their entry to Parliament will be restricted when it reassembles after Holi on March 11.Come next week and members of parliament from both houses will not be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020