Empirix Unveils KLERITY™, a New Paradigm in Monitoring, Assurance and Analytics for 5G and IoT

Empirix® Inc., a leader in end-to-end test automation and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics, today announced KLERITY™, a solution framework for 5G and IoT monitoring, assurance and analytics. With the industry looking at 5G and IoT as the next major opportunity for business differentiation and revenue generation, Communications Service Providers and Enterprises are faced with the new imperative of building networks that are resilient, cannot fail, and can support a variety of traditional and mission-critical services and applications — all while significantly improving operational efficiency. KLERITY enables them to execute their strategies in an agile, cost-effective manner, to mitigate risk and reduce time-to-market for new services.

Designed from the ground up to be cloud-native, open and flexible, KLERITY embeds the latest advancements in technology when it comes to data capture, processing, transfer, storage and visualization. Its microservices-based architecture is the result of a decomposition in truly atomic functions and leverages Kubernetes. This enables unparalleled efficiency, scaling ability, and deployment flexibility in terms of compute resources, thus making KLERITY the ideal choice for any organization pursuing full automation and orchestration of network and service operations. KLERITY has numerous capabilities that enable it to address the critical, emerging requirements of any IoT, 5G Core, Open RAN and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) environment including open APIs and its ability to collect and correlate data from any multitude of sources across the end-to-end service path as well as from the infrastructure of virtualized and cloud-native network domains. A pricing model completely independent of traffic volume completes the value proposition to deliver the lowest TCO for a solution of this kind.

"Our customers face an unprecedented challenge: a very complex 5G and IoT network ecosystem; high expectations from services and applications that depend on it; and a need to do more with much less," said Edoardo Rizzi, SVP, Product Management and Marketing at Empirix. "KLERITY enables them to overcome that challenge and build trust with their ecosystem and the end-users of the service. KLERITY efficiently delivers much-needed transparency to networks, services, devices and applications, making the 'what, where and why' of relevant issues readily clear so they can be effectively resolved. We have deployed KLERITY in Tier 1 environments and are excited about the traction across the market and with major industry players and customers."

Empirix is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo.

Empirix is a recognized leader in end-to-end test automation, and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics. Many of the largest Communications Service Providers and Enterprises around the world depend on Empirix solutions every day to optimize business processes, reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue.

