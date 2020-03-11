Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empirix Unveils KLERITY™, a New Paradigm in Monitoring, Assurance and Analytics for 5G and IoT

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:48 IST

Empirix® Inc., a leader in end-to-end test automation and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics, today announced KLERITY™, a solution framework for 5G and IoT monitoring, assurance and analytics. With the industry looking at 5G and IoT as the next major opportunity for business differentiation and revenue generation, Communications Service Providers and Enterprises are faced with the new imperative of building networks that are resilient, cannot fail, and can support a variety of traditional and mission-critical services and applications — all while significantly improving operational efficiency. KLERITY enables them to execute their strategies in an agile, cost-effective manner, to mitigate risk and reduce time-to-market for new services.

Designed from the ground up to be cloud-native, open and flexible, KLERITY embeds the latest advancements in technology when it comes to data capture, processing, transfer, storage and visualization. Its microservices-based architecture is the result of a decomposition in truly atomic functions and leverages Kubernetes. This enables unparalleled efficiency, scaling ability, and deployment flexibility in terms of compute resources, thus making KLERITY the ideal choice for any organization pursuing full automation and orchestration of network and service operations. KLERITY has numerous capabilities that enable it to address the critical, emerging requirements of any IoT, 5G Core, Open RAN and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) environment including open APIs and its ability to collect and correlate data from any multitude of sources across the end-to-end service path as well as from the infrastructure of virtualized and cloud-native network domains. A pricing model completely independent of traffic volume completes the value proposition to deliver the lowest TCO for a solution of this kind.

"Our customers face an unprecedented challenge: a very complex 5G and IoT network ecosystem; high expectations from services and applications that depend on it; and a need to do more with much less," said Edoardo Rizzi, SVP, Product Management and Marketing at Empirix. "KLERITY enables them to overcome that challenge and build trust with their ecosystem and the end-users of the service. KLERITY efficiently delivers much-needed transparency to networks, services, devices and applications, making the 'what, where and why' of relevant issues readily clear so they can be effectively resolved. We have deployed KLERITY in Tier 1 environments and are excited about the traction across the market and with major industry players and customers."

Empirix is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo.

Empirix is a recognized leader in end-to-end test automation, and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics. Many of the largest Communications Service Providers and Enterprises around the world depend on Empirix solutions every day to optimize business processes, reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue.

Empirix is a trademark of Empirix, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contact:pr@empirix.com

Related Files

KLERITY solution framework graphic.png

Related Images

empirix.jpg
Empirix
Leader in end-to-end test automation and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics

Related Links

Get KLERITY

Empirix website

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions; Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions promoterMadonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outb...

Dr Sanjeev Khosla joins as full-time director of CSIR-IMTECH

Dr Sanjeev Khosla has joined as a full-time director of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology IMTECH here. Dr Khosla has more than two decades of research experience, an IMTECH release said here on Wednesday.Prior to his appointment as Dir...

China allows gradual opening of Wuhan after Xi's visit to coronavirus epicentre

As the coronavirus showed signs of abating after virtually shutting down China for over two months, the Communist nation limped back to normalcy with measured opening of businesses in the worst-hit Wuhan city even as authorities reported 22...

Sunil Mittal asserts Airtel has paid full dues at about Rs 13,000 cr

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal on Wednesday asserted that the company has already paid its full adjusted gross revenue dues at about Rs 13,000 crore. The comment assumes significance as&#160;the government on March 4 had asked Bharti A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020