Simplilearn Wins 2020 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Success

  Bangalore
  Updated: 11-03-2020 17:49 IST
  Created: 11-03-2020 17:49 IST
BANGALORE, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Simplilearn has won a Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - All Other Industries, taking home the Gold in this 14th annual edition of the awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. This year received more than 2,600 nominations from 48 nations, from organizations of all sizes and industries. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees for the 2020 nominations. Simplilearn always strives to provide comprehensive customer service to their learners, and this award is a testament to the commitment towards that goal. Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals across 150 countries to upskill, get trained, and prepare for the digital future. Keeping customers satisfied before, during, and after their training has always been extremely critical to their operations. After incorporating a blended learning approach of online self-paced and instructor-led training for their learners into key offerings, Simplilearn has also built a dedicated support team that is available for 24/7 assistance. As a result, they have won the Gold Stevie Award. Some of Simplilearn's other significant achievements are: • Achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77 across all customer touchpoints, including the end of consumption of our long delivery cycle.

• Course completion rate of 64 percent, while the elearning industry as a whole averages a rate of 10 percent. • Simplilearn won the 10th Annual Aegis Graham Bell Award for 'Innovation in Edtech' category • Named '2019 Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies' by Training Industry Magazine.

• In the year 2018, Simplilearn also won the 'Paul Writer's Bangalore's Hot 50 - Innovative Use of Technology' award. "This Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - All other Industries is another recognition of our honest efforts to provide outstanding customer service," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn. "Winning it three years in a row is proof of the outstanding work of our dedicated instructors, product managers, course advisors, and influencers, and especially of the trust of our learners to help them in their journey towards upskilling and career advancement." About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company of 2018. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About The Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

