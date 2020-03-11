Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime on 737 MAX, virus impacts- sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:53 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime on 737 MAX, virus impacts- sources

Boeing Co is freezing new hiring and overtime except in certain critical areas in efforts to preserve cash due to the coronavirus outbreaks and the 737 MAX grounding, people familiar the matter said on Wednesday. Layoffs or furloughs were also a "real possibility" but were seen as a separate, later action, one of the people said. A second industry source said job cuts were likely as the aviation industry is squeezed by plummeting travel demand and a safety ban on the 737 MAX after two fatal crashes hit the one-year mark.

A Boeing official said there were no plans at this time for job cuts but the company was closely monitoring business conditions. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told employees on Wednesday in a memo seen by Reuters that the company was taking steps to address the business pressures that result from "the pain our customers and suppliers are feeling."

"It's critical for any company to preserve cash in challenging periods," Calhoun said. Boeing took the extraordinary step of preserving production staffing levels when shutting down 737 MAX production earlier this year in order to be ready to ramp back up when the 737 MAX wins regulatory approvals to return to service.

But the depth of the coronavirus outbreaks and the demand by airlines to defer orders and delay pre-delivery payments has increased pressure on Boeing and forced it to consider tougher steps to reduce cash outflow, the people said. Boeing however will want to avoid as much as possible cutting into the resources needed for a smooth ramp up in production, the people said. Losing workers to other companies in a tight labor market or training new ones would complicate such efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Argentina, Colombia to isolate travelers from virus-hit nations

Argentina and Colombia on Wednesday announced that travelers from the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus would be isolated to protect the wider population. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to register a coronavi...

COVID-19 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on WednesdayCOVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in GenevaWe hav...

Sweden registers first Nordic death from new coronavirus

Sweden on Wednesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials said, the first person in the Nordic region to die from the outbreak sweeping the globe. The victim was an elderly patient with an underlying illness be...

Jharkhand CM asks administration to provide financial

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has instructed the administration to help a 12-year-old kidney patient. Soren asked the officials to provide treatment to the girl under Asadhya Rog Upachar Yojana scheme for critical diseases, an offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020