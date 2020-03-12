Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merck Foundation meets the head of the State of Namibia to underscore their commitment to build healthcare capacity in partnership with the First Lady of Namibia

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their commitment to break infertility stigma and build healthcare capacity in Namibia during their high-level meeting held at the State House between the Head of State of Namibia, Hage Geingob, the First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Windhoek
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 14:36 IST
Merck Foundation meets the head of the State of Namibia to underscore their commitment to build healthcare capacity in partnership with the First Lady of Namibia
Dr Rasha Kelej meeting with Hage Geingob and Monica Geingos. Image Credit: ANI

Windhoek [Namibia]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their commitment to break infertility stigma and build healthcare capacity in Namibia during their high-level meeting held at the State House between the Head of State of Namibia, Hage Geingob, the First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. The objective of the meeting was to explain and discuss the programs of Merck Foundation, which were launched in partnership with Namibia First Lady and Ministry of Health & Social Service and Ministry of Education.

"Namibia needs the programs of Merck Foundation to break infertility stigma and train media to sensitize communities about health and sensitive issues. Moreover, the training programs for specialized doctors are very critical for our people and their social and economic well-being. I wholeheartedly support Merck Foundation in our country, to enable the success of all their programs", emphasised Hage Geingob, the President of Namibia. The First lady of Namibia and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother, Monica Geingos emphasized the importance of this campaign to break the silence of the Namibian women who suffered from the stigma of infertility. She also emphasized the critical role her office is going to play to be the voice of these women to empower them through advocacy, access to information and change of mindset.

"I am very happy and proud of the partnership with the First Lady of Namibia and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother. This partnership will help us to break the stigma of infertility and empower childless women through access to information, health, and change of mindset. It will also help us to train specialized doctors in the fields of diabetes, oncology and fertility care which will contribute significantly towards social and economic development in Namibia. We are committed to lead Africa to a better future through changing the landscape of healthcare in the continent", emphasised Dr Rasha Kelej. Merck Foundation also plans to introduce other unique initiatives in the country to create the desired culture shift with regard to breaking the stigma around infertility.

"Few initiatives include announcing the 'Merck More than a Mother' Media Recognition Award and Health Media Training for the first time in the country in partnership with the First Lady of Namibia together with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education. Also, the launching of an inspiring children's storybook of Paulus and Limbikani to strengthen family values of love and respect since young ages which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted in domestic violence in the future. Also, involving the fashion industry to deliver the message of breaking the stigma of infertile women to the community in day to day life which will be achieved by out 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards for Namibia and rest of Africa. We will also be launching our special project 'Education Linda', which helps young girls who are unprivileged but brilliant to continue their education", added Dr Rasha Kelej. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Juventus player Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Italian football club Juventus announced that their player Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, the club said in a sta...

WGSHA enters Limca Book of Records for India's first Living Culinary Arts Museum

Manipal Karnataka India March 12 ANINewsVoir Team WGSHA is proud to announce that the culinary museum in WGSHA has been listed in Limca Book of Records as Indias First Living Culinary Arts Museum. Limca Book of Records LBR is a catalogue of...

Airline stocks plunge as U.S. puts Europe in coronavirus quarantine

European airline stocks already battered by the coronavirus plunged again on Thursday, as a U.S. travel ban on much of continental Europe deepened the sectors misery and piled pressure on governments to offer emergency support.Shares in Eur...

BJD MPs meet Sithraman, urges to release pending performance grants of 114 ULBs

The Biju Janata Dal BJD MPs on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and requested to release to Odisha the pending basic and performance grants amounting to Rs 700 crore in respect of 114 ULBs urban local body arising...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020