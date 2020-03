BRIEF-American Airlines To Suspend All External, Internal Hiring, Internal Promotions And Lateral Moves, For Management Team Members- CEO Letter To Employees

* AMERICAN AIRLINES WILL ACCELERATE RETIREMENT OF REMAINING BOEING 757 AND 767 AIRCRAFT - CEO LETTER TO EMPLOYEES SEEN BY REUTERS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES' BOEING 767 FLEET TO BE GROUNDED IN MAY 2020 - CEO LETTER TO EMPLOYEES SEEN BY REUTERS * AMERICAN AIRLINES' REMAINING BOEING 757 AIRCRAFT TO RETIRE BETWEEN MAY 2020 AND POST-SUMMER 2021 AT LATEST - CEO LETTER TO EMPLOYEES SEEN BY REUTERS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES WILL DEFER ANNUAL MERIT INCREASES AS ALL PAY INCREASES FOR LEADERSHIP (L1+) WILL BE POSTPONED UNTIL AUGUST - CEO LETTER * AMERICAN AIRLINES TO SUSPEND ALL EXTERNAL, INTERNAL HIRING, AS WELL AS INTERNAL PROMOTIONS AND LATERAL MOVES, FOR MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBERS- CEO LETTER

* AMERICAN AIRLINES TO DEFER ALL FUTURE NEW HIRE CLASSES, INCLUDING CLASSES FOR PILOTS, FLIGHT ATTENDANTS STARTING WEEK OF MARCH 23- CEO LETTER * AMERICAN AIRLINES TO EXTEND TWO-WEEK PAID SICK POLICY FOR ALL TEAM MEMBERS WHO HAVE CONFIRMED DIAGNOSIS OF COVID-19 OR WHO ARE QUARANTINED- CEO LETTER Further company coverage:

