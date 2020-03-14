Left Menu
In Response to COVID-19, ACG Implements Work From Home Policy, and Takes Other Progressive Measures to Ensure Workforce and Public Health

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 10:40 IST
MUMBAI, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a key pharma supply player, ACG is committed to working with its partners to 'make the world healthier'. This means that of primary concern is the health of all people - around the world, and also in its own workplace. So, in light of an escalation in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic - and effective immediately - ACG has mandated that wherever business functions allow, employees around the world should now work from home. ACG is encouraging its staff to make use of all available IT solutions, and has committed to covering the associated expenses of working remotely. Furthermore, a company-wide ban on travel has been imposed, and participation at events and exhibitions suspended. ACG has also taken proactive preventative measures to ensure the safety of factory bound workers, including daily screening with thermal scanners, providing easy access to sanitisers, and regular cleaning of all workspaces and commute buses. A crisis plan has also been developed in case an emergency situation arises.

In this time of medical crisis, and in support of its pharma partners, ACG has reaffirmed its commitment to providing uninterrupted supply of its products and services, and factories in all locations around the world are working at full capacity. The company has also taken proactive measures to ensure supply of its own raw materials for many months. On the measures taken to fight COVID-19, Mr. Sunil Jha, Group CHRO of ACG, said, "We are doing everything we possibly can to safeguard the health of our associates and communities, while also ensuring our ability to honour commitments made to pharmaceutical customers in terms of meeting their increased requirements. These are unprecedented times calling for unprecedented measures, and we promise to stand strong alongside all healthcare providers fighting on the front lines of this pandemic." About ACG In accordance with our commitment to making the world healthier, ACG has now been delivering innovative and integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry for almost sixty years, and in over a hundred countries across six continents.

ACG is an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, with products ranging from capsules, to film and foil barriers, to engineering equipment, to inspection systems - all that meet international regulatory requirements. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640402/ACG_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

