Vakrangee Revolutionizes Rural Healthcare by Introducing vHealth By Aetna's (a CVS Health Company) Telemedicine Services at Vakrangee Nextgen Kendras

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:09 IST
- Telephone or video consultations with vHealth's in-house primary care doctors will help reduce the need for physical consultations by over 70% - Under the current environment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it provides access to professional medical advice and the highest-quality healthcare at a time when governments and healthcare authorities, across the globe, are recommending social distancing, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus MUMBAI, India, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited introduces vHealth by Aetna primary care services through its network of Vakrangee Kendras. vHealth is a fully owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc, a CVS Health Company, one of the world's leading health services providers (Fortune 8 Enterprise). vHealth brings a strong focus on clinical excellence, leveraging digital technology and a comprehensive network of healthcare partners to offer health checkups, blood tests and pharmacy services.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee said, "We are happy to introduce affordable vHealth telemedicine services to our customers in underserved rural locations. The service is set to give patients in rural locations a very different experience when they see a doctor, to listen to their concerns, and do a virtual consultation." "Further, we shall also be able to arrange home blood tests and doorstep delivery of medicines through vHealth's partner network. With this partnership, we have expanded the range of services available at our exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into a one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers." Commenting on this partnership, Mr Damian Delaney, MD, Aetna India said, "vHealth by Aetna is committed to making quality healthcare accessible across India. We are delighted to join forces with Vakrangee on this important journey. Our partnership will help us expand our reach well beyond urban centers and into the most rural parts of India where primary healthcare plays an important role in the development and growth of these regions." About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE) Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM & E-Commerce services to the unserved markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the "One-stop shop" for availing various services and products. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

