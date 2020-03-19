Arena Animation 'Creative Minds 2019-2020' Successfully Concluded its Multi-City Tour Witnessing Talent from 7376 Students, Pan India Over 650 students, Pan India awarded for their creativity

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Arena Animation, the leading animation institution in India recently concluded its multi-city tour for ‘Creative Minds 2019-2020’ - an opportunity for over 7300 students across India to showcase their talent and learn from the industry experts directly; out of which 650 students were awarded in different categories. This event is organized every year to award and recognize student work and also give them an insight of live projects. This year, Arena Animation hosted Creative Minds event tour at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Indore and Bangalore; while, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Lucknow & Chandigarh had digital events witnessing extraordinary talent from these cities. Creative Minds is Arena’s flagship student competition, where students produce and showcase some extra ordinary work of art & design. Students conceptualise and produce films under the guidance & mentorship of their faculty. These films and projects are then judged by the industry experts, who then guide and nurture them making their work industry-relevant. This competition takes place across many cities, in the country, judging the work of the students in various categories such as digital illustration, character design and animation, visual effects scene, 3D architectural visualization to name a few. This platform aims to provide students an opportunity to learn teamwork and showcase their work within a strict timeframe, thus improving their capability, capacity and efficiency making them industry competent.

Well established Industry veterans representing India’s leading studios such as Vaibhav More Films, Occult VFX Studios, DNEG India, Technicolor India, MPC Studios and PhilmCGI VFX volunteered to conduct interactive and industry relevant sessions on the use of Visual Effects in films & cinemas at Creative Minds 2019-2020. These industry experts lent their guidance to the students and also provided them useful career tips, in order to nurture the industry-ready individuals. The students were exposed to the latest industry trends, while at the same time learnt to apply these learnings to the work they had presented. Congratulating the winners, Mr. Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd. said, “Creative Minds, is a flagship event of Arena Animation initiated 12 years ago, today has blossomed into a multi-dimensional annual platform offering industry relevant exposure. We have successfully concluded this multicity event for the year 2019-20. Every year this event gets bigger and better, we get to see such incredible talents which for us, is the satisfaction of bringing an industry competent creative platform for young talents to get exposed to. I would like to heartily congratulate all the winners of Creative Minds, 2019-2020 for showcasing some truly extra-ordinary pieces of work.” YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMmJbBEMH6Y&feature=youtu.be Arena Animation believes that a better future for the Indian animation and VFX industry can only be fueled by skilling the youth and nurturing creative minds and make them industry-ready. Initiatives like Creative Minds by Arena Animation always aim towards creating a strong community of skilled animators. This event is a great platform for the future professionals, as they get a good idea of how the industry actually works.

Along with the competition, a masterclass was conducted across different cities, by industry leaders such as: • The Making of Vodafone ZooZoo & Zumi Zumi Commercials with Vaibhav More, Founder & Director, Vaibhav More Films (Mumbai) • CGI & VFX Making for TV Ads: Dr. Fixit & Cadburys 5-Star with Vaibhav More, Founder & Director, Vaibhav More Films, Mumbai & Prashant Shahane, Co-founder & Director, Occult VFX Studios (Mumbai) • The Making of Oscar Winning Movie (Best VFX) “First Man” with A. R. Seshaprasad – Head of Production DNEG India • The Making of Disney’s “Dumbo” with Ms Meenakshi Goel, Agnus Dung Dung, Mr Shubra Jyoti Ray & Mr. Robin Son R - Technicolor India & MPC Studios • VFX in Films, Web-Series & TV Ads with Mr. Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo - VFX Supervisor, PhilmCGI VFX Pune • “The Digital Road Ahead” by Biren Ghose – Key Note Speaker & Country Head Technicolor India - Technicolor Academy • VFX Making of Hollywood Blockbuster “The Lion King” by Matthew Packham – HOD Compositing, MPC Film & Sachin A.A - Academy Manager, Technicolor Academy About Arena Animation Arena Animation is a Pioneer, Trendsetter and Global Leader in Media & Entertainment education. Arena has an extensive network of centers and has trained over 4,50,000 students globally since its inception in 1996. Arena offers industry relevant courses on Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, Augment Reality, Virtual Reality and Multimedia to students aspiring for global careers in this New Age industry. It trains students as well as professionals in the latest industry relevant courses backed by alliances with world leaders, a world-class faculty and the latest technical educational tools.

Arena’s students are placed as Graphic Designers, Web Designers, 2D/3D Animators, 2D/3D Designers, AV Editors, Technical Trainers, 3D Modellers, game designers, Multimedia Programmers, Compositors, Visualizers, Content Developers and Pre and Post Production executives in blue chip animation studios and entertainment companies like Technicolor, MPC, Dneg, Prime Focus, Crest Animation Studios, EFX, UTV Toons, Toonz Animation, Prasad Studio, Color Chips, Ramoji Film City, Green Gold Animation, DQ Entertainment, Paprikaas Animation Studios, UshaKiron TV, Sony TV, Google India, TOI, DD Sports, Discovery Channel, Divya Bhaskar, Asianet Satellite Communications, ETV, NDTV, Zee Sports and Zee TV to name a few. For further information, please visit www.arena-multimedia.com/in/en.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/arenaanimation Instagram: www.instagram.com/arenaanimation YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/arenaanimation Twitter: twitter.com/Animation_Arena Image 1: Students awarded for their creativity at Arena Animation Creative Minds 2019-2020 Image 2: Student Participation at Arena Animation Creative Minds 2019-2020 Video: Highlights of Creative Minds 2019-2020 PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.