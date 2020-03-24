Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arman Financial's Wholly Owned Subsidiary 'Namra Finance Ltd' (an NBFC-MFI) Successfully Raises ₹ 66.3 Crores of Debt Capital from MUDRA, and the IIV Mikrofinanzfonds, Germany on Favourable Terms

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:48 IST
Arman Financial's Wholly Owned Subsidiary 'Namra Finance Ltd' (an NBFC-MFI) Successfully Raises ₹ 66.3 Crores of Debt Capital from MUDRA, and the IIV Mikrofinanzfonds, Germany on Favourable Terms

AHMEDABAD, India, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arman Financial Services Ltd (Arman), a Gujarat based non-banking financial company (NBFC), with interests in microfinance, two-wheelers, and micro-enterprise (MSME) loans, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary 'Namra Finance Ltd' which manages the microfinance business of the group, raised ₹ 66.3 crores of debt capital from MUDRA, and the IIV Mikrofinanzfonds, Germany (external commercial borrowing) Highlights of the Borrowing Transactions 1. Borrowed ₹ 25 Crores from MUDRA at a 6.4% rate of interest, on 17th March, 2020. (Tenure: 2 years) 2. Raised external commercial borrowing (ECB) of ₹ 41.3 Crores, from IIV Mikrofinanzfonds, Germany at a 12.0% rate of interest (inclusive of hedging cost), on 16th March, 2020. This loan is fully hedged, and has a tenure of 3 years with a bullet repayment structure Mr. Jayendra Patel, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Arman Financial Services, said, "Both these debt capital raising transactions from MUDRA, and the IIV Mikrofinanzfonds on favourable terms are very positive developments from our liability management standpoint, especially in light of the current COVID-19 crisis. With the conclusion of these two transactions and our normal cash reserves, we have sufficient liquidity to manage temporary closures related to COVID-19. They are also a testament to our strong balance sheet, performance, and vintage. Our leverage position is comfortable, and our credit rating has remained stable at BBB+ (CARE Ratings). This capital has been raised at rates below our overall average borrowing cost, and hence will be NIM accretive. Furthermore, since these are relatively longer-tenure borrowings, they will also help in further improving our ALM position. The transaction with IIV Mikrofinanzfonds is the first time that NAMRA has raised external commercial borrowing, and it opens up access to global debt capital markets for both 'Arman' and 'Namra'. The borrowing from MUDRA also represents our first transaction with them and is the lowest interest rate received by company till date.

About Arman Financial Service Limited Arman Financial Services Ltd (BSE: 531179) is a category 'A' Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), active in the 2-Wheeler, MSME, and Microfinance Lending business. The Microfinance division is operated through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Namra Finance Ltd, an NBFC-MFI. The group operates mostly in an unorganized and underserviced segment of the economy, and mostly serves niche rural markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan through its network of 223 branches and 70+ dealer touchpoints. Arman's main differentiation, when compared to Banks and other NBFCs, comes from their extensive last-mile credit delivery network, bringing financial inclusion to a large subset of India's population. The Company provides financial services especially into interior areas where banks and NBFCs find it difficult to reach. For more information, please visit our web site www.armanindia.com.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Arman Financial Services Ltd will not be in any way be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020

The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.Koike mader the comment to reporters after she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke to...

Diageo's North American boss Mahlan to retire

Diageo, the worlds largest spirits company, said on Tuesday the president of its North American business, Deirdre Mahlan, will retire in June.Debra Crew, the former head of tobacco firm Reynolds American, will succeed Mahlan, the company sa...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

The grounding of virtually all flights by Europes largest budget airline and European air traffic data on Tuesday highlighted the enormity of the shock to aviation industries from the coronavirus now emptying skies around the globe. Ryanair...

Senate Democrats optimistic on deal for massive coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate could pass a 2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package as soon as Tuesday, negotiators said, insisting they had made significant progress despite failing so far to reach a bipartisan deal on the sweeping legislation. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020