Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi eases compliance norms for listed firms on AGMs, newspaper ads

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:38 IST
Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi eases compliance norms for listed firms on AGMs, newspaper ads

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday granted more time to listed companies for holding annual general meetings and exempted them from giving advertisements in newspapers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The regulator has been giving relaxation to listed companies and other market intermediaries as part of efforts to ease their compliance burden.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given a relaxation of one month till September 30 to top 100-listed companies by market capitalisation for holding their annual general meeting (AGM) for 2019-20. These companies were required to hold their respective AGMs by August 31.

Under the norms, companies are required to hold the AGM within 5 months from the closing of financial year. In addition, Sebi has exempted companies from publication of advertisement in newspapers about their board meetings, financial results and other events till May 15.

Sebi has noted that some newspapers are not bringing their print versions for a limited period, some that are still printing are not accepting an e-copy of the information to be published, which is a challenge in ensuring compliance with the regulation. Accordingly, the regulator has decided to exempt publication of advertisement in newspapers as required under the listing norms for all the events scheduled till May 15.

Besides, relaxation has been given by three months till June 30 for holding annual meetings of committees pertaining to nomination and remuneration, stakeholder relationship and risk management. Further, the deadline has been extended with regard to certificate from practising company secretary on timely issue of share certificates, by one month till May 31.

In a separate circular, Sebi has eased operational procedure for share buyback. The regulator said merchant bankers and other intermediaries can submit all relevant documents in PDF form through mail to Sebi and also pay the fees online to its account through RTGS or NEFT.

Earlier, Sebi had allowed listed companies to defer disclosure of their fourth quarter earnings by 45 days till June 30..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak again seeks to host SAARC health ministers' video conference as COVID-19 cases soar past 1,100

For the second time in a week, Pakistan on Thursday sought to host a video conference of SAARC health ministers at an early date to chalk out a joint strategy to combat the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has infected over 1,1...

Deeply concerned with 'inappropriate' social media post on coronavirus; probing the matter: Infosys

Infosys on Thursday said it is deeply concerned with an inappropriate post on social media related to the coronavirus outbreak being attributed to a company employee, and vowed to take necessary action based on its investigation. The compan...

Over 1,000 Christian hospitals across India available for COVID-19 treatment

A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee offered its hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients, the Christian Coalition for Health on Thursday said its over 1,000 hospitals across the country with more than 60,000 b...

Theleme Master Fund buys JSW Steel shares worth over Rs 437 crore

Theleme Master Fund, a UK-based hedge fund, on Thursday picked up more than 2.84 crore shares of JSW Steel for over Rs 437 crore through open market transactions. Morgan Stanley France S.A was among the seller of shares.According to the bul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020