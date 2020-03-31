Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt promulgates Ordinance to give effect to I-T compliance, full deduction for donation to PM-CARES

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:33 IST
Govt promulgates Ordinance to give effect to I-T compliance, full deduction for donation to PM-CARES

The government on Tuesday brought in an Ordinance to give effect to various reliefs measures, including extended deadline for filing income tax, customs and central excise returns, to help taxpayers tide over the coronavirus crisis. The "Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020" got assent of the President on Tuesday.

The Ordinance also amended the provisions of the Income Tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to PM-CARES Fund as available to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.  "Therefore, the donation made to the PM CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100 per cent deduction under section 80G of the IT Act. Further, the limit on deduction of 10 per cent of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM CARES Fund," an official statement said. With the promulgation of the Ordinance, the last date for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 as well as that for linking PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar has been extended by three months to June 30.  The date for making various investment/payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of IT Act which includes Section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations), etc. has been extended to June 30, 2020. Hence, the investment/payment can be made up to June 30, 2020, for claiming the deduction under these sections for FY2019-20.

Also, the last date for furnishing of the central excise returns due in March, April and May 2020 has been extended to June 30, 2020. "The govt has brought in an Ordinance on March 31 which provides for extension of various time limits under the Taxation and Benami Acts. It also provides for extension of time limits contained in the rules or notification which are prescribed/ issued under these Acts," an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

FSSAI declares import clearance of food items, testing at notified labs as essential services

Food regulator FSSAI on Tuesday declared import clearance of food items and testing at notified labs as essential services during the lockdown period. The Food Safety Standards Authority FSSAI has classified the import clearance of food it...

CNN reporter Cuomo, brother of NY governor, has coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the high-profile governor of New York state, said Tuesday that he has contracted coronavirus -- and will keep broadcasting from self-isolation in his home. In these difficult times that seem t...

US outlines plan for Venezuela transition, sanctions relief

The Trump administration is prepared to lift sanctions on Venezuela in support of a new proposal to form a transitional government representing allies of both Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, US officials said. The plan, wh...

Botswana records first death from coronavirus - vice president

Botswana has recorded its first death from the coronavirus, and its number of confirmed cases has risen to four, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said on Tuesday.The fourth case is a 79-year-old woman who arrived from South Africa on the 15t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020