Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India flies foreign nationals to Frankfurt in five flights

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:54 IST
Air India flies foreign nationals to Frankfurt in five flights

Air India on Tuesday operated five chartered flights to Frankfurt carrying foreign nationals, mostly Germans, who were stranded in the country due to the nationwide lockdown, according to an airline spokesperson. The five flights were operated with Mumbai and Delhi as the two hubs.

Out of the them, four flights took off for Frankfurt from Mumbai and one from New Delhi, the spokesperson said. The four flights operated from Mumbai picked up foreign nationals from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. People were also ferried from Mumbai.

The fifth flight picked up people from the national capital and Kolkata before flying to Frankfurt. All the five services were operated with Air India's 256-seater Boeing 787-800 (Dreamliner) planes, the spokesperson said.

"Rescue flight @airindiain 1570 from #Chennai to #Frankfurt operated with 160 stranded passengers on board, today. All precautions taken and facilities provided to ensure smooth travel amid #COVID19 restrictions," Chennai airport said in a tweet. The country is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

First ventilators from new UK production run due this weekend

The first medical ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and available to the National Health Service next week, as the country seeks to boost capacity in the coronavirus outbreak.Britain h...

Telangana finance minister distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet. The minister said that it is the responsibility of the...

FIR registered against Tablighi Jamaat head for organising gathering at Markaz despite lockdown

After 24 people who attended the Markaz event in Nizamuddin were tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others...

ICAR issues advisory on harvesting and threshing crops amid coronavirus outbreak

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR on Tuesday issued an advisory to farmers with regard to harvesting and threshing of Rabi crops and post-harvest, storage and marketing of farm produce in the wake of COVID-19 threat. The farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020