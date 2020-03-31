Narayana Murthy family commits Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his family on Tuesday committed to offer Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to the migrant labourers and daily wage earners. In a press release, the Akshaya Patra Foundation said it has been serving cooked food and distributing essential groceries boxes for the migrant labourers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood and in great despair in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdown.

"With their donation (Murthys), Akshaya Patra Foundation plans to distribute 1.33 lakh essential grocery boxes, which will serve 55,86,000 meals," the Foundation said. A typical grocery box will contain five kg of Sona Mossuri rice, one kg Tur dal, half-a-litre of refined oil, Sambar and Rasam powder besides vegetables of long shelf life like potatoes.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

