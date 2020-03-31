Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for worst first quarter since 1938

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:41 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for worst first quarter since 1938

Wall Street's slide deepened on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 was set for its worst first quarter since 1938 on growing evidence of a largescale corporate damage from the coronavirus pandemic as well as a near collapse in oil prices.

The benchmark index was tracking its biggest quarterly decline since the 2008 financial crisis, losing more than $5 trillion in market value, as the health crisis worsened in the United States and brought business activity to a standstill. Real estate stocks, utilities and consumer staples were among the biggest decliners following a recent rally sparked by bargain hunters looking for stocks likely to weather an economic slump.

"The market is in the process of bottoming out, but this will probably be just a lot of back and forth as the market tries to consolidate around one price level," said Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade in Jersey City, New Jersey. An unprecedented round of fiscal and monetary stimulus had helped equity markets stabilize following wild swings in the past month that saw the benchmark S&P 500 rise 9% and slump 12% in two consecutive sessions.

With economists slashing 2020 growth expectations, investors fear corporate defaults and more mass layoffs would lead to a deep and lasting global recession. "Because the outbreak triggered the economic downturn and the swoon in stock prices, a sustained improvement in the outlook is dependent on the containment of the health crisis," said Mark Hamrick, economic analyst at Bankrate.com in Washington, DC.

At 1:34 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 228.82 points, or 1.02%, at 22,098.66, the S&P 500 was down 28.67 points, or 1.09%, at 2,597.98 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 39.13 points, or 0.50%, at 7,735.03. In one of the fastest turns into a bear market, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes are now set to end the quarter more than 18% below their levels at the start of the year.

The blue-chip Dow is on course for its biggest quarterly percentage decline since 1987, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is set for its worst three months since 2018. Technology stocks, which have posted the smallest declines among the major S&P 500 sectors this quarter, bounced between gains and losses, partly as traders rebalanced their portfolios at the end of the quarter.

The energy index rose nearly 2%, boosted by a rebound in prices from 18-year lows after the United States and Russia agreed to discuss stabilizing energy markets. The sector has lost about half its value this year from the double whammy of the coronavirus and the Russia-Saudi Arabia price war, forcing refiners to cut production and join a slate of U.S. firms looking to raise cash as liquidity evaporated.

Declining issues nearly matched advancers on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 29 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown effect: Emergency wards across country see surge in severe alcohol withdrawal symptom cases

Amid a lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, health facilities across the country are seeing a surge in patients with severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms--reveals a report published by the All India Institute of Medic...

Slovakia registers first coronavirus death

Slovakia on Tuesday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to data from the National Health Information Centre.As of midnight on Monday, Slovakia had 363 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.The central European...

First ventilators from new UK production run due this weekend

The first medical ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and available to the National Health Service next week, as the country seeks to boost capacity in the coronavirus outbreak.Britain h...

Telangana finance minister distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet. The minister said that it is the responsibility of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020