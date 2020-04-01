Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow sinks, virus pushes it to sharpest quarterly plunge in over three decades

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 02:09 IST
US STOCKS-Dow sinks, virus pushes it to sharpest quarterly plunge in over three decades

Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its biggest quarterly decline since 1987 and the S&P 500 suffering its deepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis on growing evidence of massive economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. In one of the fastest turns into a bear market, the S&P 500 and the Dow both ended the first quarter more than 20% below the end of 2019, as the health crisis worsened in the United States and brought business activity to a standstill.

It was also the S&P's biggest first-quarter decline on record as consumers were advised to stay at home, leading businesses to announce temporary closures and massive staff furloughs. As a result, economists have slashed 2020 growth expectations and investors, eying dismal quarterly financial reports, fear corporate defaults and mass layoffs would lead to a deep recession.

An unprecedented round of fiscal and monetary stimulus had helped equity markets edge higher last week following wild swings that saw the benchmark S&P 500 rise 9% and slump 12% in two consecutive sessions. But this was not enough to give investors confidence.

"After the battering we've taken in the last month, people aren't willing to make big bets in any direction right now, especially since we'll have more insight from commentary in early earnings reports starting next week," said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at Abbot Downing in Minneapolis. Many investors were also likely being cautious ahead of the release of jobless claims data on Thursday and the March non-farm payroll report on Friday, said Steven DeSanctis, a strategist at Jefferies.

"We're leading into the end of the week that's going to have more of the fireworks," he said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.32 points, or 1.84%, to 21,917.16, the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points, or 1.60%, to 2,584.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.05 points, or 0.95%, to 7,700.10.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq registered its biggest quarterly decline since the end of 2018. The utilities and real estate sectors were among the biggest decliners on Tuesday, with 4% and 3% declines respectfully following a recent rally, when investors sought ways to weather the economic slump.

The energy index rose nearly 1.6%, boosted by a rebound in prices on the day although crude oil benchmarks ended a volatile quarter with their biggest losses in history, as both U.S. and Brent futures were hammered throughout March by the coronavirus pandemic and the eruption of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. After bouncing between gains and losses, the technology sector ended the day down 1.9%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 14 new highs and 37 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 13.13 billion shares changed hands compared with the 15.75 billion average for the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Uday Sampath, Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Newbee through to ESL One L.A.'s China playoffs

Newbee came from behind to edge PSG.LGD 2-1 on Tuesday, wrapping up a playoff berth in the ESL One Los Angeles Onlines China regional competition. By taking the second and third maps in the best-of-three match, Newbee improved to 3-1 with o...

Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks in coronavirus fight

President Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming in the fight against the coronavirus as he urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April.Its absolutely critical ...

Garment exporter Bangladesh faces $6 bln hit as world retailers cancel orders

Bangladesh, the second-largest apparel producer after China, is set to lose roughly 6 billion in export revenue this financial year amid cancellations from some of the worlds largest brands and retailers, two major industry bodies said on T...

New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the citys human rights commission to open an investigation into the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who participated in a walkout.Amazon has denied wrongdoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020