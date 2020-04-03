Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

India is a huge market for flexible workspaces and many companies offer such services in various cities across India. One of those companies is GoFloaters, which is spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad, and offers on-demand working spaces to both individuals and companies.

Founded by Shyam Sundar Nagarajan (CEO) and Srivatsan Padmanabhan (COO), GoFloaters offers a range of services at affordable prices. In an interaction with Devdiscourse for its initiative Devdiscourse Connect, they explain the USP of GoFloaters and how it is different from a typical coworking provider.

Q. What are the main areas of operation of your company?

GoFloaters is a first of its kind on-demand work, meeting and event space startup in India that helps hundreds of early-stage start-ups, freelancers, SMB's, Independent professionals, solopreneurs, digital nomads, remote workers, media professionals, YouTubers, mompreneurs, sales and enterprise teams to find affordable plug-and-play work, meeting & event spaces though GoFloaters app, that is Android & iOS. We have partnered with the cafes, shared offices, meeting and event spaces for coworking & networking.

Users get to choose the spaces through the app as an hourly, daily or monthly pay-as-you-use basis without having to worry about contracts, minimum commitments, security deposits, or retainer fees.

Q. How is GoFloaters different from typical co-working space providers?

The current workspace choices from co-working space providers or business centers are broken for the 'on-the-go' workforce segment of the audience. GoFloaters 'pay-as-you-use' service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for this customer segment. GoFloaters brings fruition with 2 new paradigm shifts. One, by helping cafes and restaurants to monetize space and time as against just the food. Two, by making use of underutilized spaces and making it available for others to use on a shared economy model. With the current trends, the on-demand offerings would soon be mainstream especially because the workforce today has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces.

Some highlights of how we are driving the change are:

Workplace In Our Neighbourhood: Our affordable plug and play hyperlocal business model allows one to choose their workplace closest to the neighborhood. The model allows one to choose a work spot without going through the daily hassle of traffic and snuggling issues affecting productivity at work.

Positive Impact On Existing Infrastructure: We are an 'asset-light model' - we don't own any space. Instead of creating furthermore infrastructures and large centers, we channelize our partnership with spaces owners who own/lease and manage the space while we extend & spread its presence with strategic expertise, model, technology platform and its brand to reach a wider audience.

Pay As Your Use Model: We follow a ' No Obligation' model. And so it reduces wasteful consumption. Cost efficiency and addressing the lean period at different levels.

Unserved and Underserved Segment: There is a whole lot of unserved and underserved set of freelancers in the market today. As a platform through community engagements and spaces to suit their needs, we encourage them with larger opportunities and thereby reducing inequality.

Work-Life Balance: With all the above, the greater opportunity and boost mental and health wellness

Our core is the Gig Economy where we let people drive the change and encourage remote and freelancing opportunities. Irrespective of the gender or background we have provided equal opportunities to our remote employees. We as a team are as distributed as possible. We are spread across 7 plus cities including international locations.

Q. What is your strategy for further expansion of your organization at the national, international/ global level?

We are constantly innovating with innovative spaces, features, and perks that could benefit both our space partners and the end-users.

Our focus will continue to be to address the larger base of Freelancers and Remote Workforces with shared spaces – Cafes, Offices, meetings & events spaces. We aim to increase productivity and decrease the level of stress and resource lost in the process.

Our 70+ ecosystem partners will continue to add value to our new-age workforce and create more viable opportunities.

Q. Where do you want to see your organization by 2030?

We are currently bootstrapped; we are looking to accelerate our growth and penetrate other markets across India, especially the Tier 2 & 3 market. While we are talking to some investors, we will be looking to raise funds in the coming year.

