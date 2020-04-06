Volunteers of The Art of Living Along With IAHV Have Reached Out to Millions of Migrant Labors, Families and the Needy With 500 Tons of Essential Relief Material

The Organization to Also Set Up Hospital In Hyderabad & Has Opened a Helpline For Online Counseling For Anxiety and Stress BANGALORE, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing efforts, volunteers of The Art of Living along with its partner organization, International Association for Human Values have been working tirelessly to provide relief material in all corners of the country, from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, MP, West Bengal and Chattisgarh to Telangana, Delhi and Jammu; reaching out to over a million daily wage workers and migrant labourers, stuck in different parts of the country. The Art of Living/IAHV is providing a family's ration for 10 days to a million families across the country along with film and TV fraternity also joining this initiative. The 500 tons of relief material sent out to various parts of the country so far includes food material, medicine supplies and sanitizers. Relief Work Summary: Essential groceries, cooked foods or bulk supplies are being handed over to municipal corporations by the volunteers, while following social distancing and hygiene protocol to the T, with due permissions in place. The organization is also setting up a hospital in Hyderabad, while helping a COVID-19 hospital in Bengaluru. The organization has prevented the migration of thousands of workers from cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Jammu. Workers without ration cards were also provided with adequate relief and support. Volunteers are creating awareness about COVID-19 in II and III tier towns as well, while also helping the administration in tracking COVID-19 cases. The organization has opened a national helpline (080-676-12338) where Art of Living teachers counsel people undergoing stress and anxiety during the lockdown. To provide mental relief, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is leading meditations at 12 Noon and 7.30 PM daily. The meditations are open to everyone who wishes to join in and can be accessed on all of his social media platforms. 9 hours of special content, dedicated to help people deal with the aftereffects of the pandemic have been released for Spanish-speaking countries today, by Gurudev. The Art of Living teachers are also conducting yoga and meditation sessions for people to benefit from. The organization-affiliated senior Ayurvedic doctors are enabling people to sail through the current times by providing dietary and lifestyle tips to boost overall immunity and to stay healthy.

"Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has given a call to everyone to do what they can possibly do to help each other in this critical time. The Art of Living fraternity has been reaching out to the people in their neighborhood and helping them with both material and mental relief, while following the social distancing rules completely," said Darshak Hathi, President, IAHV International, International Director, The Art of Living. About IAHV The International Association for Human Values(IAHV) was started in Geneva in 1997 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as a global platform for humanitarian initiatives that solve problems by uplifting human values. IAHV is a Non-Governmental Organisation in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

IAHV has successfully implemented a multitude of humanitarian projects and service initiatives, including conflict resolution programs, disaster relief, sustainable rural development, empowerment of women, prisoner rehabilitation, education for all, and environmental sustainability. About Art of Living The Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization (NGO) founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1981. It has centres in more than 156 countries. It offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and yoga. It also runs several social projects worldwide.speakers of the century and Forbes ranked Sri Sri as the 5th most powerful person in India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.artofliving.org/in-en

