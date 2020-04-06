Simbhaoli Sugars' TrustTM Hand Sanitizers Hailed as Truly a Public-Private Partnership 'For Rural India, by Rural India' in India's Fight Against COVID-19

HAPUR, India, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, whose manufacturing units are located in rural Uttar Pradesh, will aim to distribute its sanitizers to over 50% of all rural districts of India, with a focus on affordability and packaging formats specifically designed for rural India. At the request of the Government of India and State of Uttar Pradesh, Simbhaoli Sugars Limited (SSL)'s manufacturing units located in rural Uttar Pradesh have initiated production of TrustTM Liquid Hand Sanitizers & Disinfectants to help the nation, and especially its rural districts, combat the COVID-19 pandemic. With the active encouragement and support of various arms of Government, SSL's team of technologists and chemists have worked tirelessly to manufacture its first batch of TrustTM Hand Sanitizers and Disinfectants, all within a span of less than a week. The first batch was donated to the local sugarcane farmers, whose hard work and produce is the key input in producing these sanitizers locally in rural India.

SSL's ability to ramp up its capacity for production has been greatly facilitated by the quick pace and clarity with which the Government of India and the State of Uttar Pradesh have given the necessary approvals to enable SSL to play a role in dealing with the fast-evolving health crisis. It is a stellar example of a public-private partnership in times of a national crisis. Accordingly, arrangements are being established at Simbhaoli's manufacturing units to rapidly scale up the production of TrustTM Hand Sanitizers & Disinfectants with the intention to produce more than 100,000 units per month. SSL will use its technological experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for production and quality control for even higher volumes as needed by the nation and even the world, while adhering to all public health advisory guidelines to protect the safety and health of its workers.

Further to this, SSL will utilize the existing PAN India distribution network of its FMCG Brand, TrustTM, to distribute the sanitizers & disinfectants to not just lakhs of farmers and the local communities in UP, but to reach people in rural districts across the country. The Company's goal is to ensure its sanitizers reach at least 50% of the rural districts of India. For this, SSL is working on making the sanitizers extremely affordable and also tailoring the packaging formats for rural India. This will become a shining example of the power of 'For Rural India, by Rural India.' In addition, in this time of health crisis, the TrustTM team shall also ensure quick access to sanitizers of global standards to Medical Relief Centers and Food Shelters, the Indian Army, the Police, and various other arms of the Local, State and Central Government, as well as the public health and all other workers who are working tirelessly and selflessly at the frontlines. Through its decades-old FMCG brand, TrustTM, SSL shall use its existing PAN-India distribution network to also reach kirana stores, modern trade stores, chemists and pharmacies, hospitals and all other institutions requiring sanitizers and disinfectants. "Our company is proud to support the efforts of the Government of India and State of Uttar Pradesh as well as communities across the country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gursimran Mann, Managing Director, Simbhaoli Sugars Limited. "We credit the Government officials in helping us quickly navigate and obtain the necessary approvals, as well as lakhs of our farmers whose contribution is critical in producing locally-made sanitizers to curb any shortages. I am happy that we were able to collaborate to repurpose our production facilities to meet an urgent, national need. This kind of public-private partnership is truly a unique example showcasing the enterprise of our farmers and manufacturers in rural India. This product is truly ForRural India, by Rural India," Ms. Gursimran Mann added.

About Simbhaoli Sugars Limited And TrustTM: Simbhaoli Sugars Limited was established in 1933 with a 400 TCD sugar unit at Simbhaoli in Western Uttar Pradesh region of India. Since then, in its 87 years of existence, SSL has evolved into a technology-led manufacturing and FMCG leader and has been publicly listed on the Stock Exchanges since 1989. The Company's business mix spans manufacturing, sale and marketing of sugar, power, bio-fertilizers, ethanol, FMCG products as well as technology and engineering consulting. Its focus on cutting edge technology and innovation has enabled the Company to pioneer path-breaking innovations in refining, clean energy and co-generation of power. Through the last few decades, TrustTM has grown quickly to become one of India's and Asia's largest trusted and reliable consumer FMCG brands. The Company manufactures and distributes a wide range of FMCG products and staples under various specialized brands spanning food products, beverages and personal and health care products. The range includes Food Products such as TrustTM White Refined Sugar and Candy (Mishri); SunehraTM Brown Mineral Sugar, Jaggery (gur) and Jaggery Powder (shakkar); G-LowTM Low-GI Sugar for diabetics; Beverages such as its SIPPTM line of Vitamin-enriched Instant Fruit Drink Mixes in a wide range of flavours such as coconut, orange, mango and lemon; as well as a range of personal and health care products such as TrustTM Hand Sanitizers and Disinfectants for retail and institutional clients.

Its Domestic Distribution Network spans North, East, West, South and Central regions of the country, with a strong presence across all channels, including General Trade, Modern Trade, HORECA and Institutions as well as Online. In addition, its strong Export presence in countries in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia has ensured that TrustTM products have reached over 45 countries around the world. Simbhaoli Sugars Limited is privileged to support the country at this hour of crisis. Any organizations requiring hand sanitizers and disinfectants may contact the undersigned.

ISSUED By Simbhaoli Sugars Limited Village Simbhaoli, Dist. Hapur, Uttar Pradesh - 201307, India

