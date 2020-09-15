Amravati varsity exams to held smoothly, assures Maha minister

Amravati varsity exams to held smoothly, assures Maha ministerPTI | Amravati | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:42 IST
Maharashtra Higher andTechnical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday saidcomplete planning had been done to conduct online examinationsof Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University smoothly amid thecoronavirus outbreak
Samant chaired a meeting on issues related to SGBAUhere in the afternoon
The university will conduct practicals betweenSeptember 15-25 and theory exam from October 1 to 26, and70,000 students are expected to appear for them, officialssaid..