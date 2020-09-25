Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Appoints 103 New Full Time Faculty Members and Expands Law School Faculty to 425 Nationally and Internationally Qualified Academics

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Appoints 103 New Full Time Faculty Members and Expands Law School Faculty to 425 Nationally and Internationally Qualified AcademicsPTI | Sonipat | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:12 IST
JGLS Becomes the Largest Law Faculty in India and South Asia and Offers World Class Legal Education during the Pandemic • 103 New Faculty Members Join JGLS in the 2020-21 Academic Year • 57% of JGLS faculty are women and 68% of the newly hired JGLS faculty are women • 76% of JGLS faculty have at least one international qualification • Nearly 11% of JGLS faculty is international from 24 countries and regions of the world Sonipat, Haryana, 24 September, 2020: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University has hired 103 new full time faculty members, which includes, 42 Academic Tutors & TRIP Fellows taking the total full time faculty members to 425 in the academic session 2020-2021. This is in addition to and independent of the 12 Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court of India and 11 Corporate Law Firms Partners who are offering 21 specialised elective courses to the students of JGLS under the aegis of the Lawyering Excellence for Advocacy Development (LEAD) Programme and the Corporate Lawyering Advancement through Immersion and Mentoring (CLAIM) Programme. Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School observed, “This is an incredible milestone for a young law school, which will be celebrating its 11th anniversary at the end of this month. We have recruited some of the most outstanding individuals from India and around the world to be part of a vibrant intellectual community of scholars and researchers. Notwithstanding the COVID-19 crisis and the global pandemic, we are working towards fulfilling our institutional responsibilities and shared commitment to our students and to the larger cause of legal education, research and social transformation. JGLS continues to maintain a faculty-student ratio of 1:9, which is an impeccable achievement at any point of time, but more importantly, during these most difficult and challenging times. It is notable that the full time faculty members that JGLS has is four times more than the regulatory requirements of the University Grants Commission and the Bar Council of India considering the number of students studying in the law school.” JGLS has made a huge commitment through these new faculty hires of 103, including 42 Academic Tutors. The decision to hire such a large number of faculty members, scholars and practitioners across different disciplines and backgrounds is a testament to JGLS’s commitment to establish a world class institution of excellence in India. In March 2020, JGLS was recognised as India's Number 1 Ranked Law School by the QS World University Rankings 2020 and among the top 101-150 law schools in the world. Professor Raj Kumar, while outlining the vision for the rationale of the recruitment of new faculty members at JGLS said, “Within a short span of eleven years, JGLS has been able to attract and retain faculty members from across the world by focusing on the five core principles: first, providing academic freedom, autonomy and independence to the faculty members; second, promoting pluralism and celebrating diversity; third, promoting collegiality and teamwork; fourth, focusing on the faculty development programmes to emphasize on knowledge creation, research, publications, and citations; and fifth, maintaining highest ethical standards in professional and personal behaviour.” Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University observed, “JGLS has sustained the process of hiring faculty members who have outstanding educational qualifications, global orientation, impeccable publication record, relevant work experience, including in the world of practice and those individuals who have a strong commitment to institution building.” Alumni of International Universities Working as Full Time Faculty Members at JGLS Number of Faculty Members at JGLSQueen Mary University of London 32 University of Cambridge 30 University of Oxford 19 London School of Economics 18 Harvard University 13 University College London 9 National University of Singapore 9 Columbia University 7 King’s College London 7 Leiden University 6 University of Pennsylvania 5 University of California, Berkeley 5 University of Melbourne 5 Erasmus University, Rotterdam 5 Tufts University 5 University of Chicago 4 New York University 4 University of Warwick 4 Cardiff University 4 Yale University 3 University of California, Los Angeles 3 Indiana University Bloomington 3 University of East Anglia 3 JGLS offers a competitive salary, research benefits comparable to the top international universities along with comprehensive health and accidental insurance coverage, accommodation near the University Campus, staff development allowance, research grants, research rewards for publications and other benefits. The focus on global orientation for promoting diversity is further strengthened from the fact that nearly 11% of the full time faculty members in JGLS are international, coming from 24 different countries/regions such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Nepal, The Netherlands, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zimbabwe. Among those 103 newly hired, 33 faculty members are graduates from 11 different NLUs, which takes the total NLU graduates in JGLS to 143, comprising nearly 34% of total faculty members. Alumni of National Law Universities Working as Full Time Faculty Members of JGLS Total Number of Faculty Members at JGLS Number of Faculty Members at JGLS among the New Hires 2020-21WBNUJS, Kolkata 26 3 NLIU, Bhopal 20 13 NLSIU, Bangalore 19 NALSAR, Hyderabad 17 4 GNLU, Gandhinagar 14 2 NLU, Jodhpur 13 3 RGNUL, Punjab 8 1 CNLU, Patna 7 3 RMLNUL, Lucknow 4 1 DSNLU, Visakhapatnam 3 1 NLU, Delhi 3 NUALS, Kochi 2 NUSRL, Ranchi 2 NLUJA, Assam 2 1 NLU, Odisha 2 HNLU, Raipur 1 1 Total 143 33 Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean of JGLS observed: “JGLS appoints faculty members mindful of, among other relevant things, the vision and philosophy of its programmes and courses. For example, world-class researchers and scholars for supervising Ph.D. students; outstanding faculty possessing specialized knowledge for teaching postgraduate programmes; faculty with rich academic and professional experience for honours and elective courses and; highly qualified, accomplished and well-published faculty for core courses. This approach not only helps JGLS to provide the best and the most broadening learning experience to its students, but also evinces our deep commitment to the University Grants Commission and the Bar Council of India regulations regarding faculty appointments”. PWRPWR
