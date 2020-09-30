Left Menu
LIVE: UN chief, Prince Charles, join calls for end to biodiversity destruction

Regularly updated coverage of the UN Summit on Biodiversity, where activists and senior UN officials are calling for urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development.

Updated: 30-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:37 IST
09:00

Good morning from UN News in New York! Today we’re continuing our live UNGA (that’s United Nations General Assembly) coverage, by following the UN Summit on Biodiversity. The Summit begins at 10:00 New York time, and promises to be very eventful. It will begin with statements from top UN officials, António Guterres, the Secretary-General; Munir Akram, the president of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC); and Volkan Bozkir, the President of the 75th session of the General Assembly.

Look out for statements from two Heads of State: Mohammed El-Sisi of Egypt, and Xi Jinping of China: Egypt hosted the last COP (Conference of Parties) of the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2018, and China was due to host this year’s COP, which has now been postponed until 2021.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, who is billed as an “eminent speaker”, in recognition of the many pronouncements he has made on the environment over the years, will also deliver a message during the opening section of the Summit.

Many more Heads of State, UN officials and representatives of NGOs are due to speak throughout the event, which is due to end at six PM, New York time. We’ll do our best to share the highlights with you.

Alternatively you can watch the whole thing, thanks to our colleagues at UN Web TV, who have it covered.

Visit UN News for more.

