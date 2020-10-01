Left Menu
Universities to Shape the Future of Society and Humanity says Association of Commonwealth Universities Chief Executive & NAAC Chairman at JGU's 11th Anniversary

The evolution of JGU over the years and to be recognised as a world class university in India is a testament to the passion and commitment of the faculty; trust and faith deposed by the students and their parents and the dedication and contribution of the staff members.” Professor (Dr.) Raj Kumar also thanked the contribution of the Benefactor and founding Chancellor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, who helped ensure that the University function in a sphere of academic autonomy and stability.

01-10-2020
JGU Commemorates its 11th Anniversary and Hosts the University Day Lecture Sonipat, 1st October 2020: The O.P. Jindal Global University on Wednesday, 30th September celebrated its 11th Anniversary and University Day, in a virtual event which marked its 11-year journey as the leading private educational institution in India. The first academic session of O.P. Jindal Global University began on 30 September 2009, which is celebrated as University day every year. The beginning on 30th September 2009 was modest with a little over 100 students, 10 faculty members and 1 school. Today, eleven years later, JGU has 10 schools, 6600+ students, over 725+ full time faculty members and 1000+ staff. The virtual event saw the participation of top dignitaries from the academic world, including NAAC Chairperson, Dr. Virander Singh Chauhan; Chief Executive & Secretary General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities Dr. Joanna Newman; Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar; the Advisor to Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni; and Registrar, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik. The event was marked by an awards ceremony to recognise the achievements of students, faculty and staff whose contributions have enabled JGU to reach such stellar levels of excellence. The Presidential Address on the occasion of the 11th University Day was given by Dr. Virander S. Chauhan, Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Gracing the ceremony, Dr. Chauhan said the autonomy of a university is crucial in ensuring that it becomes a space for critical thinking to create responsible young leaders. Commending JGU for its commitment towards serving society, Dr. Chauhan said “JGU has an impressive and hardworking faculty and it has averaged one new school a year which is a remarkable achievement. University education sets you free, gives you choices, informs you about your rights and those of us who are fortunate to be educated at a good university have a certain amount of responsibility on our shoulders. COVID-19 has laid bare the protectionist sentiments of nations across the world but the pluralistic principles of JGU serve as an example of how a university must inculcate values which promote brotherhood and globalism. JGU has set an example which other universities will look to follow.” The ceremony was also graced by Dr. Joanna Newman, the Chief Executive and Secretary General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), United Kingdom. Dr. Newman delivered the University Day Lecture on the topic “How Can Universities Shape the Future of the World?” Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Newman said “Challenging old ideas and having your own ideas challenged, is what makes attaining a university education all the more necessary, and at JGU, with its focus on critical thinking skills, students are exposed to this and a lot more. Universities also teach you how to accept ideas you do not agree with. Having a global outlook can help address pre-existing prejudices as it makes students think and see beyond their biases, into new horizons. A university like JGU plays a critical role in fostering solutions to solve socio economic challenges, and improving the education ecosystem of the country. Students of JGU are looking at the impacts of poverty and hunger, at the impact of the climate crisis, public health, at conflict and hence JGU is part of an important education ecosystem that aims to tackle global challenges.” Speaking at the event, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University observed, “We recognise the need to address the global challenges that the world is facing today and we need to fight this with resilience. O.P. Jindal Global University embarked on a mission to serve society and humanity and has ensured that we always keep society before self. Students who study at JGU have developed critical thinking skills which have enabled them to look at global issues in a multi-dimensional manner so that they grow up to become responsible global citizens. The evolution of JGU over the years and to be recognised as a world class university in India is a testament to the passion and commitment of the faculty; trust and faith deposed by the students and their parents and the dedication and contribution of the staff members.” Professor (Dr.) Raj Kumar also thanked the contribution of the Benefactor and founding Chancellor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, who helped ensure that the University function in a sphere of academic autonomy and stability. “Mr. Naveen Jindal took the initiative to build a world class university in India and the University had a very modest beginning. He ensured financial stability, operational autonomy and academic freedom to help foster critical thinking and learning in the University. Special emphasis was laid on philanthropy, and autonomy, and the fact that the university will be run in a not-for-profit manner. We deeply appreciate Chancellor Mr. Jindal’s contribution to institution building.” With the novel coronavirus crisis having wreaked havoc across the world and severely affected employment rates, JGU has stepped up in order to lead during these challenging times. Professor (Dr.) Sanjeev Sahni, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor and Principal Director, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) said “We have not let the COVID-19 pandemic crisis dampen the spirit and the pursuit of academic excellence, as we have conducted over 800 webinars in just 6 months. We have created e-enabled classrooms and digital platforms by investing in IT infrastructure, so that in case, students are not able to join us when the university reopens, their studies do not suffer. We will strive to make the best resources available to our students. The ceremony was concluded by Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, the Registrar of the University, who thanked the members of the university community and said, “We believe in shaping young minds to become future leaders in their respective spheres who would stand for academic honesty and integrity, accessibility, empathy as they progress in their lives and careers. University day is a special occasion since it gives us an opportunity to look back at the accomplishments of members of the university community, which helps define what JGU is today and what it could become in the future.” PWRPWR

