Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt in no hurry to open schools: Education minister

The health and safety of our children is very important to us," Kumar said in a Facebook post. His comment came in the wake of two former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy asking the government not to open the schools in view of surging coronavirus cases.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:46 IST
Karnataka govt in no hurry to open schools: Education minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Against the backdrop of public fear over rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday reaffirmed that there was no hurry to reopen schools and colleges in the state. Insisting that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too had made it clear there is no rush to start schools and colleges, Kumar said the government's next move will be taken keeping in view the interest of the children and after consulting all.

"Neither our government nor the Department of Education is rushing to open schools under any circumstances. The health and safety of our children is very important to us," Kumar said in a Facebook post.

His comment came in the wake of two former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy asking the government not to open the schools in view of surging coronavirus cases. The Centre in its latest 'Unlock' directive has permitted the state government to decide on opening schools and colleges from October 15, which has caused anxiety among parents as well as opposition leaders.

Kumar had earlier said the government was not in a hurry to open schools but that did not allay public fear, compelling him to issue a statement afresh. He said many ministers and lawmakers, including health minister B Sriramulu, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar and Siddaramaiah, had expressed their views when he had sought their opinion on reopening schools about nine days ago.

The minister termed the debate around the issue as unfortunate when he had only sought public opinion which was projected as the government's desire to open the schools. "This debate is recurring time and again and I am giving explanation again and again," Kumar said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt in no hurry to open schools: Education minister

Against the backdrop of public fear over rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday reaffirmed that there was no hurry to reopen schools and colleges in the state. Insisting that Ch...

Philippines' Duterte calls special parliament sitting to seal 2021 budget

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called a special session of parliament for Oct. 13-16 to finalise a 4.5 trillion peso 93 billion budget for next year to help the battered economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. It wou...

Political violence stigmatising Bengal; police should be neutral: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that political violence is stigmatising the state and asked the police and bureaucrats to work as public servants, not political servants. He maintained that his recent Twitter post sayin...

OECD's corporate tax reform proposal gaining broad support - Scholz

More than 130 countries have agreed on a blueprint to introduce global rules on corporate taxation to be discussed by G20 finance ministers next week, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.With a unanimous agreement on a bluepr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020