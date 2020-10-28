Left Menu
Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31. "We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:29 IST
All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an online press conference. The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders," Sisodia said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased in different 'unlock' phases, educational institutions continue to remain closed. According to 'Unlock 5' guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states have also begun the process of reopening schools. Earlier, schools were allowed to call students from Class 9 to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it..

