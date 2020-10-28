NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) Opens Admissions For Its Dual Degree MBA Decision Science program in Collaboration with Purdue University

- Applications are open for a dual degree MBA Decision Science program at SBM, under the aegis of SVKM's NMIMS, in collaboration with Purdue University in the United States. MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) opened admissions to its very prestigious dual degree program - MBA in Decision Science & Analytics and MS in Business Analytics & Information Management (BAIM) in collaboration with Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, a leading public research university of USA. Admissions are open till December 14, 2020 for its Mumbai campus. With this degree, students will get an opportunity to study in two of the world's most renowned institutions. The 2 year program is split into 3 terms at SBM and 2 terms at Krannert School of Management, followed by 1 term of internship in India under a faculty guide. The thoughtfully designed program follows a research-based and industry-focused pedagogy. The dual degree program offers a unique opportunity to study dual, but complementary courses, management and decision science. In the third year of its launch, the program is addressing the current need for highly specialised skills in decision analysis, data sciences, and business analytics. The program fulfills the requirement for a multidisciplinary approach in management graduates. This carefully-designed curriculum is developed by SBM's academic council in collaboration with Purdue University and industry leaders. At Krannert, Purdue University, curriculum is focused on developing proficiencies in a variety of big data technologies and analytical techniques and prepares graduates for a business analytics career on a global stage. The experiential learning of the MBA program is aimed at improving application of learning through mind-set change in students while boosting their problem solving skills. The program includes intense industry and corporate involvement with capstone projects and 3 month spring internship at an industry partner firm. Speaking on the course, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Officiating Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, Provost and Dean School of Business Management said, "Recent studies suggest that we need a multidisciplinary approach for management students. In a multipolar world with a rising demand for technology-proficient workforce, managers can no longer afford to think unilaterally. With the current unpredictability in the global economy, we need managers who are trained in decision science and data handling. The field of decision sciences will see more than 2.7 million jobs in the coming year. Our dual program is designed to meet this rising demand for decision analysts in managerial positions." "Higher education is evolving rapidly and on a global scale," says David Hummels, Dean of the Krannert School. "At Purdue we believe an important part of this evolution is great universities partnering to offer their students the best of what each has to offer. So we are thrilled by this opportunity to work with NMIMS to attract their excellent students into our elite MS program in Business Analytics and Information Management." Commenting on their partnership with Purdue University, Dr. Shailaja Rego, Associate Professor, Chairperson, MBA-DSA (NMIMS), further added, "Purdue University is known for its world-class research programs. Our association with Krannert School of Management opens up opportunities for our students to study in one of the world's premier institutions. The 2 Term stint for MS BAIM will introduce them to cutting-edge developments in the field under the expert guidance of the best in the field, both from academia and the industry. This exposure will be critical in our multipolar and hyper-connected world. The program also lays heavy emphasis on application. Post their Purdue term, the students will complete an intensive 3 month spring internship program in India under faculty supervision." The compulsory spring internship carries 6 credit units. The internship acts as an essential training ground as well as a valuable opportunity for students to impress industry professionals. Students get to apply their classroom learning in the real world, gaining valuable first-hand experience. Most importantly, the internships have been a valuable ground for industry recruitments in the past few years. Chosen students are offered a Pre-Placement Offer or a Pre-Placement Interview. Career opportunities include data science jobs at new age industries in some of the most in-demand profiles. These include data analysis, data science, business intelligence, risk analysis, and digital integration management. Eligibility: Since this is a dual degree program, applicants are required to qualify for both the NMIM SBM and Krannert School of Management, Purdue University. For SBM, they need a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (of all years). They must have taken Mathematics at the pre university level - (10+2) or equivalent examination/s. Once selected for SBM, the applicants will apply to Krannert School of Management. They will need a minimum TOEFL score of 93 or IELTS score at 7.0 or higher with minimum subsections scores. Preference will be given to those with relevant work experience.

Admission Process: The admission process is split in two parts. Applicants will first apply to SBM, followed by a separate admission process for Krannert School of Management, Purdue University. Eligible students can apply for SBM through NMAT by GMAC/GMAT/GRE. For registration and details, visit: https://nmat.nmims.edu. Selected candidates must then apply online for Krannert School of Management. This will be followed by an online interview after which a final decision will be taken. Accreditation: SBM and Krannert both Business School's have the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, which represents the highest standards in business schools worldwide. AACSB accreditation requires high-quality faculty along with a cutting-edge curriculum and a stellar placement program. SBM also has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018. About SBM, NMIMS and Krannert School of Management, Purdue University : SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys. Purdue University is one of the top Public Universities ranked # 53 in USA and in the top 100 Universities worldwide. Krannert School of Management, Analytics program is ranked # 1 in US and in the top 15 worldwide About NMAT by GMAC™ The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. This year GMAC has introduced two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

