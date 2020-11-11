Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manya - The Princeton Review Announces an Exclusive Session on Joe Biden’s Immigration Reforms Vision and What It Means for Indian Students and Working Professionals

We at Manya Education are closely tracking every announcement for the benefit of our students.” As reported by various credible media sites, Joe Biden is planning to increase the total number of high-skilled visas, including the H-1B, and eliminating the limit on employment-based visas by country, both steps are expected to benefit tens of thousands of aspiring Indian professionals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:06 IST
Manya - The Princeton Review Announces an Exclusive Session on Joe Biden’s Immigration Reforms Vision and What It Means for Indian Students and Working Professionals

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The world is celebrating Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’s recent election win and there are multiple reasons for this celebration. In July this year, The President elect unveiled his "Build Back Better" strategy, a $700 billion blueprint to create millions of jobs. From battling the coronavirus to re-joining the Paris climate agreement and immigration reforms, a Biden presidency, he says, would change course on multiple relevant fronts. For Indian students & working professionals aspiring to study abroad, the biggest positive news is his agenda on comprehensive immigration reforms. To discuss the specifics of the planned strategy in detail, Manya Education is organizing an exclusive live online session on 18th November at 7 pm.

Register for the online session at: https://bit.ly/3lglRl7 As Aradhana Mahna, MD Manya Education says “The recent developments in the US certainly seems to be on the positive side. We all are hoping that the planned reforms under the immigration policy of President elect Joe Biden should get executed at the earliest. This can be a great opportunity for Indian students & working professionals aspiring to go to the US for higher studies. We at Manya Education are closely tracking every announcement for the benefit of our students.” As reported by various credible media sites, Joe Biden is planning to increase the total number of high-skilled visas, including the H-1B, and eliminating the limit on employment-based visas by country, both steps are expected to benefit tens of thousands of aspiring Indian professionals. As per policy document – “High skilled temporary visas should not be used to disincentivise recruiting workers already in the US for in-demand occupations. An immigration system that crowds out high-skilled workers in favour of only entry-level wages and skills threatens American innovation and competitiveness,” The document further mentions “Biden believes that foreign graduates of a US doctoral programme should be given a green card with their degree and that losing these highly trained workers to foreign economies is a disservice to our own economic competitiveness,” The new administration plans to create a new visa category allowing cities and counties to petition for higher levels of immigrants to support their economic growth. The holders of these visas would be required to work and reside in the city or county that petitioned for them, and would be subject to the same certification protections as other employment-based immigrants.

“Others simply struggle to attract a productive workforce and innovative entrepreneurs. As president, Biden will support a programme to allow any county or municipal executive of a large or midsize county or city to petition for additional immigrant visas to support the region’s economic development strategy, provided employers in those regions certify there are available jobs, and that there are no workers to fill them,” the document said. Certainly, this means that the American dream is alive for deserving Indian students & professionals.

About Manya Education Manya Education Private Limited (MEPL) offers end-to-end education-related services encompassing test preparation, admissions consulting services, English language training, career assessment and international internship opportunities for study abroad aspirants. Founded in 2002, Manya holds an impeccable track record of enabling more than two lac students to accomplish their study abroad dreams. Manya has formed long-lasting global alliances with several market leaders in the education industry in order to maximise the benefits of its large service portfolio. Their list of esteemed partners and affiliations includes – The Princeton Review (TPR), Cambridge University Press (CUP), Admissionado, and British Council to name a few. Manya has also forged 600+ partnerships with international universities across countries.

Visit us at: www.manyagroup.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung launches The Sero TV in India; available at Reliance Digital stores

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of The Sero, the worlds first mobile-optimized TV that has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations, in India.The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size and navy-blue...

Hungary government proposes gay adoption ban as COVID-19 worsens

Hungarys right-wing government has drafted legislation that would practically ban adoption by same-sex couples in what rights groups said was an attack on the LGBTQ community when COVID-19 meant they could not protest.Prime Minister Viktor ...

China urges U.S. to stop elevating relations with Taiwan

Chinas Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop elevating ties with Taiwan, after Washington and Taipei announced they would hold economic talks this month. Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily new...

India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 5 lakh

Crossing another&#160;milestone in the fight against the pandemic, the&#160;COVID-19 active caseload in India has fallen below the 5 lakh-mark for the first time after 106 days and comprises merely 5.73 per cent of the&#160;total cases, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020