Manya - The Princeton Review Announces an Exclusive Session on Joe Biden’s Immigration Reforms Vision and What It Means for Indian Students and Working Professionals

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The world is celebrating Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’s recent election win and there are multiple reasons for this celebration. In July this year, The President elect unveiled his "Build Back Better" strategy, a $700 billion blueprint to create millions of jobs. From battling the coronavirus to re-joining the Paris climate agreement and immigration reforms, a Biden presidency, he says, would change course on multiple relevant fronts. For Indian students & working professionals aspiring to study abroad, the biggest positive news is his agenda on comprehensive immigration reforms. To discuss the specifics of the planned strategy in detail, Manya Education is organizing an exclusive live online session on 18th November at 7 pm.

Register for the online session at: https://bit.ly/3lglRl7 As Aradhana Mahna, MD Manya Education says “The recent developments in the US certainly seems to be on the positive side. We all are hoping that the planned reforms under the immigration policy of President elect Joe Biden should get executed at the earliest. This can be a great opportunity for Indian students & working professionals aspiring to go to the US for higher studies. We at Manya Education are closely tracking every announcement for the benefit of our students.” As reported by various credible media sites, Joe Biden is planning to increase the total number of high-skilled visas, including the H-1B, and eliminating the limit on employment-based visas by country, both steps are expected to benefit tens of thousands of aspiring Indian professionals. As per policy document – “High skilled temporary visas should not be used to disincentivise recruiting workers already in the US for in-demand occupations. An immigration system that crowds out high-skilled workers in favour of only entry-level wages and skills threatens American innovation and competitiveness,” The document further mentions “Biden believes that foreign graduates of a US doctoral programme should be given a green card with their degree and that losing these highly trained workers to foreign economies is a disservice to our own economic competitiveness,” The new administration plans to create a new visa category allowing cities and counties to petition for higher levels of immigrants to support their economic growth. The holders of these visas would be required to work and reside in the city or county that petitioned for them, and would be subject to the same certification protections as other employment-based immigrants.

“Others simply struggle to attract a productive workforce and innovative entrepreneurs. As president, Biden will support a programme to allow any county or municipal executive of a large or midsize county or city to petition for additional immigrant visas to support the region’s economic development strategy, provided employers in those regions certify there are available jobs, and that there are no workers to fill them,” the document said. Certainly, this means that the American dream is alive for deserving Indian students & professionals.

