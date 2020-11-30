Top stories from western region

Left Menu
BOM6 MH-SHEETAL AMTE Baba Amte's granddaughter commits suicide after family feud Chandrapur: Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, granddaughter of social activist Baba Amte, allegedly committed suicide at Warora in Maharashtra on Monday, family sources said. . BES3 CG-COP-SUICIDE Chhattisgarh: Cop found hanging at home in Bijapur Raipur: A police official has allegedly committed suicide at his home in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:04 IST
Representative image

BOM2 MH-FARMERS-SENA Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the BJP-led regime's treatment meted out to protesting farmers, adding it was cruel to use water cannons on them amid a cold wave sweeping parts of north India.

BOM7 GJ-GDP-LD SHAH Hope GDP will be positive in next quarter: Amit Shah Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he hopes the GDP will be back to positive territory in the next quarter, after two consecutive quarters of contraction.

BOM8 MH-IIT-STUDENT Student loses IIT Bombay seat due to 'wrong' click, moves SC Mumbai: An 18-year-old student has lost his seat for a four-year electrical engineering course in the prestigious IIT Bombay after he "inadvertently" clicked on a "wrong" link which was meant to withdraw from the process.

BES2 MH-PREGNANT WOMEN-CARE Maha: Pregnant women in remote areas to be shifted to PHCs Palghar: Health authorities in Palghar district of Maharashtra have decided to shift pregnant women who are under the "high risk" category and residing in remote and unapproachable areas to the nearest primary health centers for better care, an official said on Monday.

Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization Monday after COVID-19 vaccine 94.1% effective

Moderna Inc said it will apply for U.S. and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1 effective with no serious safety concerns.It also repo...

India's consumer spending to return to growth in 2021: Fitch Solutions

After a COVID-19 pandemic-led contraction in consumer spending in 2020, household spending will return to growth in 2021, expanding by as much as 6.6 per cent, Fitch Solutions said on Monday. Consumer spending is forecast to have contracted...

Air India pilot unions seek civil aviation ministry's intervention on wage cut issue

Air India pilot unions IPG and ICPA on Monday sought the civil aviation ministrys intervention on the wage cut issue and also requested for an urgent meeting with him on several other issues. In our meetings in September, you had given us a...

Dr Sanjay Tyagi conferred lifetime achievement award by Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India

Dr Sanjay Tyagi, an interventional cardiologist at G B Pant hospital, has been conferred the lifetime achievement award by the Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India. He has been a pioneer in developing specialty of vascular intervent...
