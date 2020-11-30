Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM2 MH-FARMERS-SENA Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the BJP-led regime's treatment meted out to protesting farmers, adding it was cruel to use water cannons on them amid a cold wave sweeping parts of north India.

BOM7 GJ-GDP-LD SHAH Hope GDP will be positive in next quarter: Amit Shah (Eds: Adding quotes of Shah, Guj CM and DyCM) Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he hopes the GDP will be back to positive territory in the next quarter, after two consecutive quarters of contraction. . BOM6 MH-SHEETAL AMTE Baba Amte's granddaughter commits suicide after family feud Chandrapur: Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, granddaughter of social activist Baba Amte, allegedly committed suicide at Warora in Maharashtra on Monday, family sources said. .

BOM8 MH-IIT-STUDENT Student loses IIT Bombay seat due to 'wrong' click, moves SC Mumbai: An 18-year-old student has lost his seat for a four-year electrical engineering course in the prestigious IIT Bombay after he "inadvertently" clicked on a "wrong" link which was meant to withdraw from the process. . BES3 CG-COP-SUICIDE Chhattisgarh: Cop found hanging at home in Bijapur Raipur: A police official has allegedly committed suicide at his home in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday. .

BES2 MH-PREGNANT WOMEN-CARE Maha: Pregnant women in remote areas to be shifted to PHCs Palghar: Health authorities in Palghar district of Maharashtra have decided to shift pregnant women who are under the "high risk" category and residing in remote and unapproachable areas to the nearest primary health centers for better care, an official said on Monday.