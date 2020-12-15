Dream a Dream and UiPath Foundation say "Together we can, on #our path to better" through the amazing involvement of volunteers in the mentorship program launched in October, 2020, in Bangalore, India

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further increase its intervention in India, UiPath Foundation, the global independent non-profit organisation founded by the RPA company UiPath, and its partner organisation, Dream a Dream, launched the mentorship program for children and young people aged 11-16 from underprivileged families and communities in Bangalore. A key role in the program's success is played by the foundation's mentors coming from UiPath India. Speaking of the Mentoring Programme and about the partnership with Dream a Dream, Raluca Negulescu-Balaci, the Executive Director of UiPath Foundation, said, ''There can be no better way to give back to society than to engage into volunteering and mentorship and it was heartening to see the participation of our volunteers in the Dream a Dream Mentoring programme. Despite this COVID-19 crisis, we stayed committed to ensure that our interventions provide relevant support for children in underprivileged communities and with Dream a Dream we have accomplished that goal.'' Speaking on the impact of this support, Suchetha Bhat, CEO, Dream a Dream, said, ''With the support of UiPath Foundation, we were able to mobilize support groups which consisted of our staff who would make calls to young people who are our graduates; our direct delivery programmes have made support calls to 12,225 young people who are our alumni so that no child is left behind and their immediate needs are addressed during this period of uncertainty. We would also like to thank UiPath Foundation for realising the urgency of the situation and for supporting us with the relief kits to help those who were impacted by the pandemic the most.'' As the COVID-19 crisis deepened in India, Dream a Dream reached out to its network of partner schools and teachers to identify communities that were struggling to make ends meet. In the month of October, there was a spike in the amount of relief materials required, as families had exhausted their savings since going into unemployment. With the help of UiPath Foundation, Dream a Dream provided ration kits support to 10,137 families which also helped 4,376 young people from their common educational programs. The Dream a Dream Mentoring program recruits, trains and matches volunteer-mentors with young people for 1 on 2 mentoring or Group Mentoring at specific community partner centres - community youth centres, low income schools or shelter homes/children's homes. The program is aimed at pairing an adult (volunteer/mentor) with two young persons (mentees) from a vulnerable background to help them make the transition from an impoverished life to independence. A mentor plays the role of a friend or a guide; through active listening, validation, and encouragement, mentors can help a young person cope with day-to-day challenges and develop the confidence to find his/her own solutions. As of today, 32 young people are being supported by the UiPath Foundation mentors to Adapt, Evolve and Thrive during uncertainty.

To celebrate the efforts of the volunteers, this International Volunteers Day (IVD) an international observance mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985 to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognize volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local, national and international levels. UiPath Foundation has lined up a week-long celebration for their volunteers. About UiPath Foundation: UiPath Foundation was founded by UiPath in January 2019 and acts as a non-governmental, non-profit, non-political and non-religious standalone organization. Headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, UiPath Foundation aims to empower underprivileged children to reach their potential and thrive, together with their communities, through equal access to education and the development of 21st century skills. Starting its intervention in Romania (Bucharest - Ferentari, Cluj, Gala?i, Vaslui and Boto?ani counties) and in India (Bangalore), UiPath Foundation is implementing educational programs that respond to the multiple and complex needs of children confronted with poverty. More details can be found on www.uipathfoundation.com.

About Dream a Dream: Dream a Dream is an NGO based in Bangalore, India that supports young people from vulnerable backgrounds to overcome adversity and flourish in the 21st century through a creative life skills approach. More details can be found here: www.dreamadream.org For more information on the press note please email: communications@dreamadream.org PWR PWR.