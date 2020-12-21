Brit Star, a British Corporation by Lam Aid Ltd. (a UK based MNC, pioneering in web based and hybrid mobile based applications, in diversified domains), ventures into online education platform at Elementary and Primary Levels

KOLKATA, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Offer: • Preschool, Nursery, Lower KG, Upper KG • UK Certification by BAIPTO, on successful completion of the course • Is accessible both through web portal and mobile application • Live Online Classes Monday through Friday (9 am - 2 pm Indian Time) • Videos Recorded Classes for unlimited revision which could be accessed anytime, from anywhere • Lots of Games through play-way methods, Cartoons, Quizzes, Flashcards, Music, Videos, Props, etc. • Interactive lessons with Pictures and Audio for the students • World class Certified, Trained and Experienced Female teachers • 4 Sessions starting from - January, April, July, September • Two terms for each academic session • Teaching Method - British English plus Vernaculars - Hindi and Bengali • Admissions going on: Class commences from 2nd January, 2021 • As part of our Special Launch Offer and Promotional Campaign, first 40 students will be totally exempted from paying any fee for the entire academic session; both Admission and Tuition Fees will be entirely waived off • Thereafter: 1. Monthly Tuition Fees = $15 = 1050 INR = 1200 BDT will be applicable from 41st student onward 2. Fees for the complete Academic Year = $15 * 12 months = $180 = 12,600 INR = 14,400 BDT • Flexible Payment Terms - Payable in Instalments Our Android Mobile App is available at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.britstar For admission related or any other queries: Emails: admin@britstar.org.uk admission@britstar.org.uk Website: https://britstar.org.uk Objectives: • Our motto - Aiming for Excellence, Respect, Integrity! • Developing a chance for the kids to shine and enrich oneself with early care and education.

• To instill students with intrinsic motivation to learn. • Acquisition of Positive Action principles into students' cognitive, effective and behavioral learning domains.

• We develop self-esteem. • Developing good habits and basic social abilities.

• Development of motor skills. • Development of artistic expression.

• Develop strategies and abilities leading to emotional intelligence. • We teach the children to be focused and not to quit in the face of adversity.

• We inculcate the feeling of cooperation and encourage teamwork, through interactions. • We help the child to explore the world of opportunities.

• We also try our best to instill precious values of life in the child. • The lessons taught help the child to relate to life skills and become self-sufficient.

• As this is a global platform the children imbibe a cosmopolitan outlook and as they grow up, they will be at ease anywhere in the world. Benefits: • Convenience • Flexibility • Affordability • Allow students to learn at their own pace • Fun and easy • Live classes as well as recorded classes via Zoom Social Media Handles: • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baiptoonline/photos/a.113336570477067/149573496853374/ • Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/ • Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/