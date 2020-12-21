Left Menu
Maha: Raped minor girl found abandoned in gunny bag; 1 held

After the girl was found on Sunday evening, the police took her for a medical examination which revealed she was sexually assaulted, Valiv police stations inspector Vilas Chowgule said.One person has been arrested in this connection, another police official said.

Maha: Raped minor girl found abandoned in gunny bag; 1 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old girl has been found unconscious in a gunny bag at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Monday. After the girl was found on Sunday evening, the police took her for a medical examination which revealed she was sexually assaulted, Valiv police station's inspector Vilas Chowgule said.

One person has been arrested in this connection, another police official said. Some locals spotted the gunny bag in Fatherwadi locality of Vasai on Sunday and alerted the police.

The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police rushed to the spot and found the girl lying unconscious inside the bag, Chowgule said. A medical examination of the child was conducted and doctors confirmed she was sexually assaulted, he said.

Later, messages were sent out to various police stations and it was found that a case under Indian Penal Code 363 of kidnapping of a girl was registered at Bhayander police station on Sunday, the official said. The girl was subsequently handed over to the Bhayander police, he said.

One person has been arrested in this connection and a case registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bhayander division's Assistant Commissioner of Police Shashikant Bhosle said. The police did not any reveal further details of the case.

