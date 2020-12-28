Madhubani Medical College & Hospital – an excellent campus for healthcare and medical education has started admission for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Diploma in Nursing & Paramedical Science for Batch 2020-21

MADHUBANI, India, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Admission Started for 2020-21 Batch in Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery http://mmcworld.org/mbbs/ Diploma in Nursing http://mmcworld.org/nursing/ Paramedical Science. http://mmcworld.org/paramedical-sciences/ Madhubani Medical College has gained a national recognition due to its outstanding service in health care in the Mithila Region. Today, it has become one of the leading medical college in Bihar.

It is the brain child of our Visionary Educationist and Founder Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad. He has been working tirelessly in improving the education quality and providing best facilities to the students of this region for the last 30 years. We strongly believe in harnessing the power of knowledge by combining learning with the extensive application-based study and medical ethics, thus maximizing one's overall potential and nurturing a winning mentality in each of our students. We believe in a radical approach towards education with in-depth study and international teaching techniques that encourage a practical application of knowledge along with a code of ethics, hence developing one's inner self and providing the perfect edge.

Madhubani Medical College's campus is spread over 25 Acres with fully equipped and operational 300 bedded hospital within campus. The campus is well connected and is on par with best medical colleges in the country. The unitary campus consists of College Building, Hospital Building, and Hostels for Students, Residents and Nurses, quarter for Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. The Hospital consists of all the major departments with the best doctors available round the clock. The Built up area is more than 2 lakh square feet and it consists of all the advanced facilities like ICU, ICCU, NICU, 24×7 Emergency, Modular Operation Theatres, Blood Bank, 24×7 Pharmacy, Central Investigation Laboratory.

The hospital is equipped with all major state of the art equipment's and our aim is to keep improving, adding and upgrading all the facilities in due course of time. Being a prominent medical institute in Bihar, the college offers a wide range of degree and diploma courses that help in bridging the gaps of more qualified professionals in the field of medical sciences. The courses that are offered in the campus are as follows: Madhubani Medical College is offerings Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery Madhubani Institute of Nursing & Paramedical Science is offerings Diploma in Nursing (GNM & ANM) Diploma in Operation Theatre Diploma in Medical Lab Diploma in Medical Radiology Diploma in ECG Diploma Ophthalmic Assistant Our Contact Details Name - Madhubani Medical College Email - contact@mmcworld.org Phone - +91-6276-296222 Web - www.mmcworld.org Web - www.minps.org Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MadhubaniMediColl YouTube - Madhubani Medical College & Hospital Madhubani Medical College & Hospital is approved(http://mmcworld.org/affliation/ ) and recognised (http://mmcworld.org/permissions-recognition/ ) by Govt. with 300 bedded multi speciality hospital established to provide the best possible health care facility to the people of Madhubani.

PWR PWR.