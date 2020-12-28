Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's plans for staggered school return under review - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:33 IST
Britain's plans for staggered school return under review - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain plans a staggered return for secondary school pupils after the Christmas holidays, but this is under review in the face of a spread in a new variant of the coronavirus, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

Gove said the current plan was that students doing GCSEs and A-levels this year and the children of key workers would return to school next week, with other secondary school students returning the following week. But he said that this could be changed.

"We do keep things under review, and we'll be talking to head teachers and teachers in the next 24, 48 hours just to make sure that our plans... are really robust," Gove told Times Radio.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series Tandav is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama. The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast incl...

Approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot could help relax COVID restrictions, minister says

British regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca could accelerate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.Gove said that the indepen...

Researchers discover new mammal reference genome that helps ID genetic variants for human health

The rhesus macaque is the most widely studied nonhuman primate in biomedical research. A genome sequencing project for this species, led by a team of researchers has created a new framework for the study of this important primate. Research ...

Governor of hotspot Thai province infected

The governor of a province at the center of an expanding COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus after meeting with public health officials including the deputy prime minister. The meeting Sunday atten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020